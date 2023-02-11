Sheahan's Vics finish fourth at National Cricket Inclusion Championships

THE Victorian blind and low vision team featuring Bendigo's Zac Sheahan has finished fourth at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships played in Brisbane last week.
Victoria was pitted against Queensland in Friday's "placing final", but come up short by 24 runs, finishing at 7-203 off its 20 overs in reply to the host state's 3-227.
Sheahan finished 8 n.o. for the Vics.
Victoria NCIC results:
Round 1 - 129 lt New South Wales 5-236.
Round 2 - 162 lt Queensland 5-163.
Round 3 - 2-139 def South Australia 9-138.
Round 4 - 6-175 lt Western Australia 2-176.
Round 5 - 0-105 def Tasmania-ACT 6-104.
Placing final - 7-203 lt Queensland 3-227.
Sheahan ended the carnival with 18 runs and one wicket.
The blind and low vision title was won by New South Wales, which beat Western Australia by 41 runs in the grand final.
Victoria won both the titles in the intelelctual disability and deaf and hard of hearing divisions.
