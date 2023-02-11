Bendigo Advertiser
Sheahan's Vics finish fourth at National Cricket Inclusion Championships

Updated February 12 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:16am
The Victorian blind and low vision that competed in Queensland. Picture supplied by Cricket Victoria

THE Victorian blind and low vision team featuring Bendigo's Zac Sheahan has finished fourth at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships played in Brisbane last week.

