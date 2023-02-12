EVCA ROUND 8, DAY 1: Spring Gully, Emu Creek already with first innings points in the bag

SPRING Gully already has first innings points locked up and a 50-run lead after dominating Axe Creek on the opening day of their round eight Emu Valley Cricket Association match on Saturday.
The Crows' decision to bowl first after winning the toss proved a masterstroke as the Cowboys were bundled out inside 29 overs for just 51.
It was a sorry looking scorecard for the Cowboys outside of the effort of opener Parminder Singh.
Of the Cowboys' total of 51, Singh scored 34, with no other Axe Creek player making more than seven.
Singh and fellow opener Stacey Kidd (5) got the Cowboys to 15 without the loss of a wicket.
But the dismissal of Kidd in the ninth over set off a flurry of wickets in which Axe Creek lost 10-36.
Included in the collapse was the last six wickets falling for just three runs.
It was the Spring Gully duo of Alex Sutton (4-22) and spinner Beauden Rinaldi (2-11) who combined to take the last six wickets against a Cowboys' side that batted one short with key batsmen Joel Bish timed out.
The ladder-leading Crows went to stumps 50 runs in front at 3-101.
The Crows had been 1-98 before losing Wes Hopcott (32) and Jesse Marciano (37) inside the last nine balls of the day, with both dismissed by Jakk Trenfield (2-31).
* Emu Creek also has secured first innings points on day one in its home game against West Bendigo.
The two-time defending premier Emus entered the final two rounds 18 points outside the top four and needing a strong performance to keep their finals pulse flickering.
And with the pressure on their bowlers led by their two co-captains delivered.
The Emus knocked the Redbacks over for 121 with co-captains Tyrone Downie (4-29) and Luke Bennett (3-14) combining for seven wickets.
Emu Creek was on top from the outset after already having the first three West Bendigo wickets taken inside the opening 10 overs - Dylan Lefevre (0), Brett McGlashan (4) and Daryl Rooks (2).
At 3-13 early the Redbacks' innings was steadied by a 57-run partnership between opener Travis O'Connell (32) and Marcus Williamson (34).
But when that partnership was broken by Todd Brown (1-29), who trapped O'Connell lbw, the Redbacks lost 7-51 to be all out in the 50th over.
By the close of play the Emus had reached their target and built a 12-run lead, reaching 4-133 with Ash Benbow (14 n.o.) and Bennett (5 n.o.) the not out batsmen.
The innings included an 80-run opening partnership between brothers Tyrone Downie (57) and Brent Downie (21).
But from a commanding 0-80 the Emus in the space of just four balls fell to 3-80 with the Downie brothers and Brown (0) all dismissed in quick succession.
Kane Newton (2-36) removed Brent Downie and Brown in consecutive balls before his hat-trick delivery was a dot ball to Simon Marwood (33).
* United's James Smith bagged five wickets as the Tigers bowled Marong out for 173 at Ewing Park.
Opening bowler Smith claimed 5-40 off 17.3 overs - the fourth time he has taken five-for in a division one game for the Tigers.
Sent into bat, the Panthers were battling at 6-72 in the 30th over, but the last four wickets dug in and combined to add a further 101 runs, including 34 by the last pair of Amarpreet Singh (21 n.o.) and Ryan Murphy (0).
David Blume's solid season with the bat for the Panthers continued, with his 53 off 131 balls his fourth half-century in his past five hits.
Blume now has 302 runs for the season at an average of 75.5, with Andrew Gladstone the next best for the Panthers with a distant 100 runs.
As well as Smith's five wickets, Mac Whittle took 3-50 before the Tigers went to stumps at 0-38.
* California Gully was bowled out for 138 in its battle against Sedgwick at home.
Cobras' No.3 Travis Nolan started his innings in the fifth over and was still at the crease when the final wicket fell as he batted for 236 minutes and 199 balls in making a gritty 63 n.o.
The Rams shared their wickets between Bailey Ilsley (3-30), captain Jordan Ilsley (3-20), Lucas Baldwin (2-22) and Dustin Elliott (2-25).
The Rams will resume their chase next Saturday at 0-20.
