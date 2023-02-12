Vixens shine on court during Bound 4 Bendigo blockbuster weekend

There was barely a seat left in the house on Sunday for the final game of the Melbourne Vixen's Bound 4 Bendigo weekend at Red Energy Arena.
The team was in town for a series of Suncorp Super Netball pre-season matches and brought a truly electric atmosphere with them.
To cap off the weekend the Vixens were on court for their second practice match of the series, this time it was up against the mighty GIANTS.
After dropping their first game on Saturday against the Lightning 55-66, the Vixens were eager to get one back.
After a monster second half the Vixens climbed out to a 23-goal buffer to defeat the GIANTS 74-51.
Vixens co-captain Liz Watson said playing in front of a jam-packed arena was an excellent way to start off the year.
"It's awesome to nearly have a full stadium here watching us," Watson said.
"We've met plenty of the fans who've come out to watch us which has also been nice.
"Overall it's been good practice for us to get used to Suncorp Super Netball crowds with these matches as they are the best way for us to prepare as we head into the season."
Sport news:
Following their first game on Saturday against the Lightning where they led at each break before handing back control to their opponent, Watson said the team regrouped and developed new strategies for the GIANTS clash.
"We are trying different things on court and we're getting used to the new systems we want to play," Watson said.
"Today (Sunday) was nice as we had a lot more consistency across the whole game compared to yesterday (Saturday) when we were going up and down with lapses.
"Looking ahead we will keep striving for that perfection."
Earlier during the weekend on Saturday hundreds of junior netballers had the opportunity to learn from the sport's best.
As part of the Melbourne Vixens' pre-season tour of Bendigo they hosted a netball skills clinic for juniors on the Golden City Netball Association courts.
During the course of the morning the participants were able to learn about several aspects of the game.
Golden City Netball Association president Rachel Thomsen said it was a weekend to remember for the region's aspiring netballers.
"Events such as the Vixens' clinic supports the growth of the various teams, leagues and associations within our region," she said.
"For GCNA to be involved and to see all of the courts at full capacity was truly awesome.
"Netball Victoria is helping raise the awareness of the Suncorp Super Netball so that children at the grassroots level can get up close and personal and actually see the sport's best players face-to-face.
"It's great to see that representation of our sport, similar to what AFL players have received in the past."
Among the Vixen stars was Bendigo's own rising star Ruby Barkmeyer who is a training player for the Melbourne-based team.
"For the kids to actually hear that a player who started right here in Bendigo playing association, followed by league netball and is now with the Vixens shows them that the pathway exists," Thomsen said.
"It's now real to them and an accomplishment they can also aim to achieve."
GCNA is around six weeks away from starting its 2023 season, which also includes the NetSetGo program.
"There's a big push for NetSetGo this year as it introduces kids from grade prep onward into netball," Thomsen said.
"It gives them an opportunity to enjoy themselves while playing with friends and learning about netball."
