LAWN BOWLS: Two finals spots still up for grabs with one round left in weekend pennant season

TWO finals positions still remain up for grabs with one home and away round remaining in the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls season.
Heading into next Saturday's final round the only two teams that are guaranteed to finish in the top four are ladder-leader Moama (218 points) and second-placed Bendigo (202).
The two other teams that will join the Steamers and Royals in the finals series come from a group of four - Bendigo East (183), South Bendigo (176), Eaglehawk (175) and Golden Square (172).
As well as the race to the finals going right down to the wire, so too is the fight to avoid relegation following Saturday's results.
Marong (93), Inglewood (92) and Castlemaine (91) are all now separated by just two points on the last three rungs of the ladder, with the bottom two sides to be relegated.
Bendigo East forced its way into the top four for the first time since late November after beating Golden Square at home.
The Beasties had trailed by as many as 19 shots during the game, but fought back strongly to win 84-69, with the victory including the East rink of Darren Burgess winning its last seven ends against Travis Berry 18-0 as part of an overall 27-14 win.
The Beasties climbed from fifth to third with the win, while the loss sent Square from fourth to sixth.
Reigning premier South Bendigo's late-season struggles continued as it suffered a fourth-straight loss and is now just holding onto its spot in the top four by one point.
The Diggers fell 77-74 to Bendigo, with the three-shot victory ending a run of seven losses in a row for the Royals to South Bendigo.
Eaglehawk continued its late-season surge with a sixth win in a row.
The Hawks beat Inglewood 87-74 to close to within one point of the top four.
And the other two games were both blowouts by more than 50 shots, with Kangaroo Flat thumping Castlemaine 111-54 and Moama thrashing Marong 108-56.
Next week - Castlemaine v Moama, Marong v Bendigo East, Eaglehawk v Bendigo, Golden Square v Inglewood, South Bendigo v Kangaroo Flat.
DIVISION 1
Eaglehawk 87 def Inglewood 74.
Dean Carter 32 def Mal McLean 16, Simon Carter 16 lt Lindsay Kelly 19, Lachlan Bowland 19 lt Rob Day 21, Tony Ellis 20 def Ian Chamberlain 18.
Bendigo East 84 def Golden Square 69.
Marc Smith 19 def Graham Edwards 18, Darren Burgess 27 def Travis Berry 14, Andrew Cullen 14 lt Greg Podesta 23, Aaron Tomkins 24 def Brad Marron 14.
Moama 108 def Marong 56.
Alex Marshall 32 def Darren Marshall 14, Cameron Keenan 17 lt Daniel Fulton 20, Kevin Brennan 24 def Graeme Fawcett 12, Kevin Anderson 35 def Mark Dickins 10.
Bendigo 77 def South Bendigo 74.
Luke Hoskin 28 def Max Rowley 15, Brayden Byrne 14 lt Matt Robertson 26, Ian Ross 16 lt Brad Holland 20, Andrew Brown 19 def Liam Crapper 13.
Kangaroo Flat 111 def Castlemaine 54.
Travis Kelly 29 def Lachlan Darroch 6, Barry Anset 23 def Greg Brain 19, Paul Moller 29 def Peter Brain 14, Cameron Wilson 30 def Rod Phillips 15.
............................................
DIVISION 2
Eaglehawk 82 def Bendigo 80, Strathfieldsaye 71 def Harcourt 65, Golden Square 88 def White Hills 85, Kangaroo Flat 72 def Bendigo East 68.
............................................
DIVISION 3
South Bendigo 100 def Bendigo 53, Strathfieldsaye 92 def Heathcote 57, Serpentine 81 def North Bendigo 77, Bendigo East 83 def Kangaroo Flat 67.
............................................
DIVISION 4
Castlemaine 111 def South Bendigo 56, Golden Square 86 def Woodbury 72, Eaglehawk 84 def Marong 67, White Hills 81 def Bendigo East 67.
............................................
DIVISION 5
Campbells Creek 79 def Castlemaine 70, Dingee 107 def Strathfieldsaye 55, Marong 87 def Inglewood 70, Calivil 104 def Kangaroo Flat 57.
............................................
DIVISION 6
Harcourt 94 def Marong 62, Bendigo 75 def South Bendigo 63, Bridgewater 81 def Woodbury 78, Kangaroo Flat 98 def White Hills 53.
............................................
DIVISION 7
North Bendigo 64 def Heathcote 59, Bendigo VRI 62 def South Bendigo 43, Harcourt 70 def Golden Square 57, Kangaroo Flat 62 def Bendigo East 61.
............................................
DIVISION 8
Eaglehawk 78 def Golden Square 44, Woodbury 73 def Bendigo VRI 45.
............................................
Meanwhile, round 14 of the midweek pennant season will be played from 9.30am on Monday.
Division one games - Eaglehawk v South Bendigo, White Hills v Inglewood, Bendigo East v Kangaroo Flat, Golden Square v Bendigo.
Ladder - Eaglehawk (149), Golden Square (132), South Bendigo (119), Bendigo East (117), Kangaroo Flat (106), Inglewood (84), Bendigo (80), White Hills (45).
