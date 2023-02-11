Martin, Roberts pass Vic Open's 54-hole cut test to secure final round spots

Andrew Martin has made it past the Vic Open's brutal 54-hole cut after shooting his third straight under-par round on Saturday.
He shot a one-under 35 on the front nine of the Beach Course, before a three-under 33 on the back to finish the day at four-under.
He is at 13-under par, eight shots behind leader Michael Hendry (-21) ahead of Sunday's final round.
Belvoir Park amateur golfer Jazy Roberts has also narrowly made it past the 54-hole cut.
On Saturday the 17-year-old shot a one-over 37 on the front, paired with a two over 38 on the back, to sit at four-over total - right on the cut line.
She will start Sunday's final round 17 shots behind leader Cassie Porter (-15).
Meanwhile over in the United States, Lucas Herbert is T49 at the WM Phoenix Open.
He is only half-way through round two as play was suspended due to fading light, but he sits on the middle of the leaderboard at even-par - 10 shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler.
During the back nine of round two Herbert, who started off hole number 10, was one-under t after birdies on 13 and 17, but dropped one shot on 15.
On the front nine he made par on the first, before carding another bogey on two before the siren sounded across the course at TPS Scottsdale to stop play due to fading light.
He returns to action at 3.02am AEDT Sunday morning to complete the second round.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.