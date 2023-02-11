Next generation of netballers learn from the Melbourne Vixens | Photos

Hundreds of junior netballers had the opportunity to learn from the sport's best on Saturday morning.
As part of the Melbourne Vixens' pre-season tour of Bendigo they hosted a netball skills clinic for juniors.
During the course of the morning the participants were able to learn about several aspects of the game from the Vixens.
Here is some of the action captured by Bendigo Advertiser photographer Noni Hyett.
Meanwhile, so far on the netball court three practice matches have been played at Red Energy Arena.
The first match of the carnival was between the Victorian Men's League open reserves and the under-23 squad.
The experience on the open team was too much for the rising stars as they saw out the game with a commanding 43-24 win.
Next up were the GIANTS and Thunderbirds.
It was a thrilling match that went right down to the wire, but in the end it was the Thunderbird ahead by just one goal, 59-58.
The Vixens are due for their first match this afternoon against the Lightning.
The action continues tomorrow with a match at 11am between Thunderbird and Lightning, before the Vixens and GIANTS wrap up the weekend with the last match of the carnival at 1pm.
Related:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.