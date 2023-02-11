BDCA ROUND 13: The top four teams show their wares, but tough day with bat for Power, Square

THE Bendigo District Cricket Association's top four teams all lived up to their billing on Saturday with victories in round 13.
Strathdale-Maristians (1st), Strathfieldsaye (2nd), Kangaroo Flat (3rd) and Eaglehawk (4th) were among the five winners with comfortable victories.
Eaglehawk continued its strong past month of form with a resounding 10-wicket win over the young Huntly North that endured a horror day with the bat at Strauch Reserve.
So dominant were the Hawks in victory, the game was all over by 3pm and lasted just over 200 deliveries.
Batting first after winning the toss, the Power were all out for just 42 in an innings that lasted only 27.2 overs.
It was just the 10th time in a BDCA first XI game since 2000 that a team has been bowled out for less than 50 and the third time this season the Power has been dismissed for under 100.
The Power had no players reach double figures, with Abe Sladden's eight the top score.
Batting at No.5, Sladden grinded away at the crease for 57 minutes and 45 balls.
The carnage started in the fourth over with the score on five when the Hawks' Cameron McGlashan bowled opener Ryan Grundy (4), with the Power going on to lose wickets with the score at 10, 10, 23, 26, 28, 32, 37, 37 and 42.
The Hawks' trio of coach Cory Jacobs (3-8), spinner Nathan Walsh (3-10) and McGlashan (3-12) all took three wickets apiece.
In reply the Hawks needed just 7.4 overs and 30 minutes to reach 0-43, with openers Ben Williams (17 n.o.) and Aaron Monro (16 n.o.) guiding Eaglehawk to its fourth-straight win during which the side has taken 40 wickets for just 451 runs.
"It was obviously a good effort by the boys today, particularly to have that killer instinct with the ball and keep them to the total we did and we fielded really well," Hawks' skipper Nick Farley said.
"We're happy with how we're tracking along. We've basically had our full side back on the park for the past three weeks and everyone is playing their role."
Golden Square squandered a position of early dominance with the ball to cop a heavy loss from Kangaroo Flat as the Bulldogs faltered badly with the bat for the second week in a row.
Bowling first the Bulldogs were up and about early at Wade Street with three wickets inside the first seven overs - Daniel Barber (0), Chris Barber (0) and Kangaroo Flat skipper Jake Klemm (13).
The Bulldogs' Trollope had taken two of the wickets in the opening over of the day when he dismissed both the Barber brothers, bowling Daniel and trapping Chris lbw.
On the ropes early at 3-18 the Roos fought their way to 170 through the middle-order contributions of English pair Jack Rutherford (35) and Daniel Pratt (35) and Dylan Klemm (34), as well as an unbeaten 23 from veteran Adam Burns, who is now averaging 90 from four hits this season.
After his opening over salvo Trollope finished with 3-41 for Square, while fellow opener Kayle Thompson claimed 3-35 and Ben Derrick was kept busy in the field taking four catches.
Having been bowled out for 65 batting second against Strathdale-Maristians the previous week, Golden Square only just fared better seven days later.
Like it had been against Kangaroo Flat the first time they played the Roos this season on November 26 when they had one stage been 7-23, it was again a flurry of wickets early in the Bulldogs innings.
This time the Bulldogs were reeling at 6-27 in the 21st over and later 7-34, 8-47 and 9-53 before being dismissed in the 37th over for 76 as a game that had started so promisingly early ended in a 94-run loss.
Only No.10 Thompson (17), Trollope (11) and Scott Johnson (10) scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, who a fortnight ago had been in the top four before copping a pair of defeats by a combined 298 runs.
The in-form Brent Hamblin (3-9), Jake Klemm (3-11) and Burns (2-10) were all multiple wicket-takers for the Roos, who have bounced back with two impressive wins following on from their upset loss to Sandhurst a fortnight ago.
After being pushed to the brink by Bendigo in their earlier meeting this season, this time it was a far more comfortable victory for Strathdale-Maristians over the Goers.
The Suns cruised home by nine wickets with 22 balls to spare at Bell Oval - the margin much more convincing than the three runs they beat the Goers by in round four.
Chasing the Goers' 8-207, the unbeaten Suns replied with 1-208, with skipper Cameron Taylor (91 n.o.), Daniel Clohesy (62) and Grant Waldron (48 n.o.) the only batsmen required.
Taylor's unbeaten 91 off 121 balls followed on from his 126 against Golden Square the previous week, while after missing the previous two games Waldron relished his 71-ball stint back in the middle ahead of leading Bendigo at Melbourne Country Week starting Monday.
Taylor and Clohesy put on 114 for the first wicket, before Taylor and Waldron shared in an unbroken stand of 94 for the second wicket.
Earlier, it was an innings of plenty of starts for Bendigo, but unlike the Suns, no player cashed in.
The quartet of Nathan Fitzpatrick (39), skipper James Ryan (35), Kyle Humphrys (33) and Declan Slingo (33) were all dismissed in the 30s for the Goers, who after such a promising start to the season when they won their first three games are now nine points adrift of the top four with four rounds left.
Strathdale-Maristians' opening bowler Jack Pysing warmed up for his debut Melbourne Country Week campaign by bagging 3-39, including the wickets of Goers' openers Xavier Ryan (13) and Bailey George (3).
White Hills kept itself within three points of the top four thanks to its 34-run win at home over Bendigo United.
Set up by a second-consecutive half-century to opener Brayden Stepien, the Demons compiled 8-213 batting first.
Stepien crunched 69 off 74 balls with 11 boundaries, picking up from where he left off the previous week when he made 72 off just 46 balls against Huntly North.
The hard-hitting left-hander now has 356 runs in his past five hits for the Demons and 508 in total for the season, in which he has also missed four games.
The Demons also included 34 in the middle-order to Caleb Barras, plus a late unbroken stand of 33 between Jack Bourke (18 n.o.) and Linc Jacobs (12 n.o.).
Sam Langley (2-47), Josh Thurston (2-25) and Will Thrum (2-31) all took two wickets for the Redbacks, who were all out in the 41st over in reply for 179.
The Redbacks had one stage been 2-113 in the 24th over with captain Clayton Holmes (65) and Riley Treloar (31) both well set.
But when Holmes, who was caught at long-on by Ben Irvine, and Treloar were removed within two overs of each other the Demons assumed control as the Redbacks lost 8-66.
Jacobs (3-46), Rhys Irwin (2-16) and captain Mitch Winter-Irving (2-35) combined for seven wickets for the victorious Demons.
Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith delivered the standout bowling performance of the day with a five-wicket haul in the Jets' win over Sandhurst.
With Damith continuing on from his impressive Twenty20 performance on Thursday and dominating with the ball, the Dragons could muster just 112 batting first at Tannery Lane.
Damith was the chief destroyer with 5-23 off nine overs as the Dragons collapsed, losing their last nine wickets for just 57 runs.
The Dragons' scorecard showed a top nine where only Jasper Langley (26) and Liam Stubbings (24) made more than five.
From 1-55 the Dragons looked like they would struggle to get to 100 when they crashed to 8-81, with Damith taking four of those seven wickets to fall following his earlier dismissal of returning opener Ash Gray (4).
But there was some lower-order resistance from the Dragons as Jack Ryan (27) and Zac Sims (13) added 31 for the ninth wicket.
On a day in which captain Ben Devanny became the club's first XI games record-holder with 256, in reply the Jets chased their target down in the 40th over reaching 6-113, which included Connor Lyon top-scoring with 26, while Damith rounded out his fine game with 23 n.o.
Nick Gladman (2-15) and Ben Yarwood (2-24) picked up two wickets each for the Dragons on a day when the side struggled, but 9000km away former player Todd Murphy spun his way to a seven-wicket bag in his Test debut for Australia against India in Nagpur.
