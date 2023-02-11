Back on track at the summer cycling junior criterium series

The Bendigo District Cycling Club couldn't be happier with its first round of junior criterium racing.
The first race of the six week series was held on Wednesday night at the Bendigo Kart Club.
Riders were eager to get out on track and from the get go they put themselves to the test on the challenging layout.
BDCC representative and event organiser Dion Jelbart said the first round was a complete success.
"We had a good number of entries, brilliant weather and so far all the feedback has been really positive which is the main thing," he said.
"It was all a bit stressful during the lead up but luckily everything worked out really well and went to plan."
Each week the participants race to secure points which are then tallied toward the final event of the series on Wednesday March 15.
The aim of the event is to ensure junior cyclists remain active with track-style events as the club's home facility at the Tom Flood Sports Centre still remains off limits due to delays to upgrade works.
For many of the riders it was their first ever time competing on the track and no doubt as the weeks go by they will become more accustomed to its twists and turns.
"It can be a bit technical to start with as there's plenty of corners," Jelbart said.
"It's a good opportunity for them to improve some of their skills."
After weeks of organising behind the scenes, Jelbart said there was an immense sense of relief after the success of the first week.
"There was a lot of weight taken off my shoulders once we were done and dusted on Wednesday night," he said.
"Couldn't be happier with how it went and we're looking forward to getting back on track next week."
Round two of the junior criterium series continues on Wednesday February 15 from 6pm onward at the Bendigo Kart Club.
