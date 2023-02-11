The 19 BDCA wickets Todd Murphy took on his way to become a Test spinning sensation

WHAT do the likes of Bendigo District Cricket Association batsmen Anthony West, Jeremy Brown, Jake Klemm, Mitch Winter-Irving and Linton Jacobs have in common with Indian batsmen Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Puraja and KL Rahul?
The answer is they all now feature in cricket scorebooks where they have been dismissed by off-spinner Todd Murphy.
Murphy on Friday night had the cricket world in a frenzy when he ended the second day of his Test debut for Australia against India at Nagpur with five wickets to his name.
Five years before his stunning performance on Test debut Moama's Murphy made somewhat of a low key entry into the BDCA with Sandhurst as the then 16-year-old looked to take the next step in his development under the guidance of Dragons' captain and former Victorian spinner Craig Howard.
In June of 2017 a Bendigo Advertiser article on how Sandhurst was shaping up for the looming 2017-18 season was led off with Howard continuing as captain of the Dragons, but relinquishing the coaching duties to Taylor Beard.
The article also listed a promising teenager from Moama, who was captain of the Northern Rivers' under-16 team the previous season, as a fresh signing with the Dragons - Murphy.
Nine months on Murphy had experienced a pivotal season in his development working closely alongside Howard on the path to on Thursday becoming Australia's 465th Test player.
The whirlwind emergence of Murphy in recent years to Test match cricketer adds an extra layer of significance to that 2017-18 season for the Dragons.
For not only was it the season in which the club ended a 39-year premiership drought by beating Strathdale-Maristians in the grand final, it was a season in which the Dragons helped play a role in the journey of a teenage cricketer from the country to fulfil his dream of playing Test cricket.
Following Murphy's heroics with the ball against India on Friday night and now being a bowler with a Test five-wicket haul to his name, it's an opportune time to look back on his 2017-18 season at the Dragons and how he performed with his off-spinners.
Looking back through the scorecards of that premiership season, Murphy sent down 121 overs and claimed 19 wickets, with his second best figures of 3-30 coming in the game that mattered most - the grand final.
Two of Murphy's three wickets in the grand final at the QEO - the dismissals of Nick Baker and Ben DeAraugo - came during a match-defining period of the game when the Suns crashed from 1-52 to 6-75.
Murphy's 19 wickets comprised a mix of seven caught, six bowled, five lbw and one caught and bowled.
Five years on those 19 wickets Murphy took that season now hold a place of enormous significance in not just Sandhurst history, but for the BDCA given each one of them helped him move a step closer to becoming Australia's latest Test spinning sensation.
Sandhurst 6-171 def Eaglehawk 9-170 at Canterbury Park.
WITH THE BALL:
2-38 off 9 overs:
Anthony West (bowled), 21.
Jeremy Brown (c Ash Gray), 12.
.............................................
WITH THE BAT:
2 off 5 at No.4:
c Matt Fitt, b Cory Jacobs.
Sandhurst 8-360 def Kangaroo Flat 9-288 at Dower Park.
WITH THE BALL:
2-57 off 15 overs:
Jake Klemm (c & b), 39.
Dylan Gibson (c Taylor Beard), 102.
.............................................
WITH THE BAT:
86 off 114 at No.4:
c Adam Burns, b Jamie Dass.
Sandhurst 258 lt White Hills 6-272 at Weeroona Oval.
WITH THE BALL:
1-33 off 11 overs:
Mitch Winter-Irving (lbw), 36.
.............................................
WITH THE BAT:
10 off 9 at No.4:
b Corey Dickins.
Sandhurst 9-370 def Strathdale-Maristians 8-312 at Bell Oval.
WITH THE BALL:
1-67 off 16 overs:
Linton Jacobs (lbw), 86.
.............................................
WITH THE BAT:
40 off 34 at No.4:
lbw Ben DeAraugo.
Sandhurst 9-323 def Strathfieldsaye 86 & 8-114 at Weeroona Oval.
WITH THE BALL:
1st innings:
1-1 off 3 overs:
Jed Rodda (lbw), 8.
2nd innings:
1-22 off 8 overs:
Greg Lyon (bowled), 23.
.............................................
WITH THE BAT:
15 off 18 at No.4.
c Jack Stubbs, b Michael Curtis.
Sandhurst 2-138 dr Golden Square 4-249 at Wade Street.
Did not play.
Sandhurst 6-251 def Kangaroo Flat 8-244 at Weeroona Oval.
Did not play.
Sandhurst 0-0 dr Huntly North 0-0 at Weeroona Oval.
Sandhurst 7-229 dr Strathfieldsaye 0-0 at Tannery Lane.
WITH THE BALL:
Sandhurst did not bowl.
.............................................
WITH THE BAT:
14 off 30 at No.4:
c Michael Curtis, b Cory Devanny.
Sandhurst 7-329 def Bendigo United 8-148 at Weeroona Oval.
WITH THE BALL:
3-14 off 9 overs:
Adrian Cronin (bowled), 26.
Harry Donegan (lbw), 0.
Tyson Templeton (bowled), 0.
.............................................
WITH THE BAT:
20 off 25 at No.4:
b Jake Thrum.
Sandhurst 3-158 & 4-123 def Bendigo 121 & 155 (outright) at Weeroona Oval.
WITH THE BALL:
1st innings:
0-9 off 8 overs.
2nd innings:
Did not bowl.
.............................................
WITH THE BAT:
1st innings:
0 n.o. off 15 at No.4.
2nd innings:
20 off 15 at No.4:
c Jotham Higgs, b Kyle Humphrys.
Sandhurst 92 & 6-84 def Huntly North 99 & 72 (outright) at Strauch Reserve.
WITH THE BALL:
1st innings:
2-1 off 2 overs:
Brett Elvey (bowled), 2.
Peter Moore (bowled), 0.
2nd innings:
0-0 off 1 over.
.............................................
WITH THE BAT:
1st innings:
17 off 16 at No.4:
lbw Corey Tanner.
2nd innings:
9 off 19 at No.4:
bowled Peter Moore.
Sandhurst 115 def Eaglehawk 95 at Canterbury Park.
WITH THE BALL:
2-24 off 4 overs:
Anthony West (c Will Keck), 17.
Shaun Knott (c Will Keck), 0.
.............................................
WITH THE BAT:
25 off 70 at No.4:
lbw Shaun Knott.
Sandhurst 262 def Golden Square 8-261 at Weeroona Oval.
WITH THE BALL:
1-45 off 14 overs:
Scott Trollope (c Will Keck), 22.
.............................................
WITH THE BAT:
26 off 35 at No.4:
c Tim Wood, b Liam Smith.
Sandhurst 6-197 def Strathdale 196 at QEO.
WITH THE BALL:
3-30 off 21.4 overs:
Nick Baker (c Darby Semmens), 7.
Ben DeAraugo (c Ash Gray), 1.
Ryan Haythorpe (lbw), 11.
.............................................
WITH THE BAT:
0 off 1 at No.4:
c Ryan Haythorpe, b James Vlaeminck.
