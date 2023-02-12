Defending champions Bendigo all set for return to Melbourne Country Week carnival

THREE years after it was crowned the Provincial Group champions of the last carnival, the Bendigo District Cricket Association begins the defence of its Melbourne Country Week title on Monday.
In what is the first MCW carnival being played since 2020, Bendigo will begin its campaign against Traralgon at Noble Park.
A squad of 13 will represent Bendigo, with two changes having been made in the lead-up to the carnival.
From the original squad of 13 announced a fortnight ago both Clayton Holmes (shoulder) and Joel Murphy are withdrawals.
Murphy is unavailable given he's in India where he has been watching his younger brother, Todd Murphy, star with seven wickets on his Test debut for Australia.
Coming into what is very much a batsmen-dominated squad is the Strathdale-Maristians duo of James Vlaeminck and James Barri.
The squad has two new leaders in coach Chris Squibb and captain Grant Waldron, while Liam Smith is vice-captain.
From the victorious 2020 team that defeated Ballarat in the grand final by four wickets only Waldron, Kyle Humphrys, Rhys Irwin and Smith are part of this year's squad.
Daniel Clohesy, Dylan Johnstone, Jack Pysing, Barri, Vlaeminck and wicket-keeper Matt Wilkinson are all making their MCW debuts.
"It's a batsmen-dominated squad, so we know we are going to have to be really disciplined with our bowling and fielding," Squibb said before the squad departed the QEO on Sunday afternoon.
"Overall, we're happy with the squad, particularly with the all-rounders we've got with the likes of Taylor Beard, Rhys Irwin, Kyle Humphrys and Liam Smith, who all bat and bowl very well."
The pair of Brayden Stepien and Clohesy are likely to open the batting on Monday, with skipper Waldron at No.3, with the trio having combined for 1432 runs in the BDCA season so far, including 179 runs on Saturday.
As well as the depth in the batting department, there's also a plethora of spinning options Waldron will have at his disposal.
The spinning quartet of Smith, Humphrys, Barri and Vlaeminck will be able to complement the seamers in Taylor Beard, Irwin, Pysing and Johnstone.
"Depending on what surfaces we come across spin could be really important this week, so we've got options and it will be a matter of adapting best to the conditions that are thrown at us with the players we've got available," Squibb said.
Joining Bendigo in Provincial Group this year are Sale-Maffra, Bairnsdale, Traralgon, Ballarat, Geelong, Ferntree Gully, Leongatha, Mornington Peninsula and Latrobe Valley.
"I've been really impressed with the way the group has gone about it at training over the past few weeks and just how good these players are," Squibb said.
"I'm quite bullish about how we're going to go; the boys are all really looking forward to getting stuck into it on Monday against Traralgon."
BDCA squad - Grant Waldron (c), Liam Smith (vc), Brayden Stepien, Daniel Clohesy, Dylan Johnstone, Jack Pysing, James Barri, James Vlaeminck, Kyle Humphrys, Matt Wilkinson, Rhys Irwin, Taylor Beard, Tim Wood.
BDCA fixture:
Monday - v Traralgon at Noble Park.
Tuesday - v Sale-Maffra at Brighton.
Wednesday - v Latrobe Valley at Mount Waverley.
Thursday - v Mornington at Walter Galt Reserve.
Friday - final at the Albert Ground.
