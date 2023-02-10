Hammer battles roll on at track

ANOTHER hammer showdown kicks off Saturday's start to a non-scoring round of field and track action run by Athletics Bendigo Region at the Flora Hill complex.
First of the hammers will be thrown at 1pm in another meet crucial in the lead-up to the final round of Athletics Victoria Shield League, plus state and national titles campaigns.
Victoria Country open champion Olivia Graham passed the 50-metre mark in last Saturday's competition and will be aiming to go further.
The heat will be a big test for a field of 16 that includes Bendigo Harriers' Hailey Stubbs and Hannah Greenman, South Bendigo's Kai Norton, Emma Berg and Connor Wilson.
Also on the entry list are South Bendigo veteran Carol Coad, and Emma Berg.
First of the track events is the 400m hurdles at 1.30pm.
Hurdlers will also race the 200m distance before the 1500m walk.
In the sprints action, three heats of the women's 200m will be run.
Athletes to watch include Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison, Isabella Noonan and Abbey Hromenko, and Bendigo Harriers' Eliza Coutts and Caitlin Evans.
In the first of the men's three heats, South Bendigo star Oliver Muggleton will race the 200m against Eaglehawk's Taine Bishop and Lewis McIntosh, and Bendigo Harriers' Jake Gavriliadis.
Those to compete across the 800m heats include South Bendio's Genevieve Nihill, University's James Trew, and invitation athlete Paul Kabalan.
The 100m heats will be followed by the 3000m duel.
Leader in AVSL's Most Valuable Athlete award, Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith will be keen to perform well at high jump.
Flight one at high includes Hawks' clubmate Denise Snyder who struck gold in the open high jump at the state titles in the 2019-20 season.
The field program includes two flights of long jump, and two flights of discus.
Meanwhile, several athletes from Bendigo Region clubs ran at Thursday night's Victorian Milers meet at Aberfeldie.
University's Tullie Rowe broke the Bendigo Centre under-20s record as she raced to third in the women's A-grade mile (1609m) in 4:53.62.
Harrison Boyd from Bendigo Harriers was 12th in the A-grade mile in 4:13.48.
University's young gun Avery McDermid competed in the C-grade mile and was runner-up in 4:24.87.
Angus Macafee from Uni ran the mile in 4:23.83 to be 14th in B-grade.
South Bendigo's Chelsea Tickell clocked 5:20.08 to be ninth in the B-grade mile.
Tully Lang from Bendigo Harriers won the D-grade mile in 5:38.70 as Uni's Ebony Woodward clocked 6:09 to be eighth in the race.
University's Matthew Schepisi ran the F-grade mile in 4:48.93 to be seventh.
In the 800m action, University's Nathan Crowley ran two laps in 2:00.35 to be seventh in D-grade as Daniel Noden from Harriers was fifth in E-grade in 1:59.37.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.