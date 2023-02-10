Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Greater Bendigo records 54 new COVID cases in past week | February 10, 2023

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 10 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Greater Bendigo has recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.