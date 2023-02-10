Greater Bendigo has recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.
It is a decrease on the 88 cases recorded the previous week.
According to the Department of Health data, the municipality recorded six cases in the 24 hours leading up to February 9.
There are 52 active cases in the municipality, an increase of two from the previous week.
In other parts of the state, the Macedon Ranges added 32 during the week.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded 18 COVID-19 cases in seven days, while Central Goldfields added 8.
Campaspe Shire tallied 10 during the week, while Gannawarra and Loddon did not record any new infections.
Buloke recorded a three cases in the past week.
The data showed there were 2941 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria this week, a decrease of 3.3 per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 437, down from 492 last week.
There are now 2557 active cases across the state.
There are 118 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, seven of which are in intensive care, including three cleared cases.
There is one COVID patient on a ventilator.
The seven-day rolling average of patients in intensive care in Victorian hospitals is seven.
Sadly, seven COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the department in the past week.
