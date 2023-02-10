THEY say when things look bleak, just hang in there.
Heathcote reinswoman Shannon O'Sullivan admits trainer Kate Hargreaves and herself were feeling a little bit of pressure when no female-driven winner had emerged after seven races on Thursday night's Team Teal-themed program at Lord's Raceway.
The young trainer-driver combo was featured on the front page of the Bendigo Advertiser on race day, promoting the Team Teal campaign, the harness racing industry's annual initiative to raise funds for and awareness of ovarian and gynaecological cancers.
Each winner driven by a female driver in Australia and New Zealand from February 1 to March 15 this year attracts a donation from the respective state racing bodies and their wagering bodies.
With campaign founder, Aldebaran Park principal Duncan McPherson OAM, who lost his wife Lyn to ovarian cancer in 2010, watching on, hopes were high for a flurry of teal winners to match the success of past meetings held at Bendigo in February.
Sporting teal coloured pants for the duration of the campaign, no female driver managed to be first past the post until O'Sullivan and harness racing legend Kerryn Manning fought out the finish in race eight.
Ultimately, it was the 22-year-old on the Hargreaves-trained Wonga Lake, who managed to get the better of Muckinbar Diva and Manning via the sprint lane, to land the first strike for Team Teal.
A well-received triumph brought a mixture of joy, excitement and relief to O'Sulllivan, who had nominated Wonga Lake as the best of her two chances for Hargreaves on the night.
"I was talking to Duncan McPherson before the race and Kate about how Team Teal hadn't got a winner all night and normally there's quite a few on this night," she said.
"It was good to finally get one up.
"It was between Kez (Manning) and I, so it didn't matter which one of us got up. Either way, it was for Team Teal."
Wonga Lake, by Western Terror out of Eastern Lookout, won for the first time this season in three starts.
The six-year-old mare has won six of 47 races overall and been placed 12 times for stakes earnings of $47,320.
Her most recent win before Thursday night was at Ballarat on November 9.
"She was a bit unlucky last start (at Shepparton), she got a bit fired up, so we had a bit of a gear change," O'Sullivan said.
"She settled really well and was only just jogging before the sprint lane, but she got there and ripped through it.
"I was a little bit surprised. I've been in that position previously a few times with her and she really hasn't shown a lot coming up the sprint lane."
"Kate's team is really flying at the moment and the results are really showing."
It was teal win number two this season for O'Sullivan, whose first came on the opening day of the campaign at Horsham on The Stylist.
O'Sullivan is hellbent on eclipsing her previous Team Teal campaign best of five wins and will get her chance to add to her tally on a few good Hargreaves-trained chances next week.
One teal winner at Lord's Raceway became two for the night when Ewa Justice teamed with her father, legendary trainer-driver John Justice, to win the next race on Sports Wrack.
Stabled with Hargreaves since early 2022, Wonga Lake has come a long way, according to the 31-year-old trainer.
"She was only racing in those up to 55 mares races and struggling to weigh in, but she found a bit of a purple patch last time in and got better and better," she said.
"I have a real soft spot for her.
"She's done a terrific job and I think she can win a metro race, hopefully this time in."
While not classified as teal winners, there was more success for Bendigo region trainers and drivers on Thursday night.
Sutton Grange trainer Ross Graham notched up a double with Tophut Johny and Reigning Lillies, while Strathfieldsaye's Julie Douglas, Glenn Bull and Scott Rains all finished with one win apiece.
Douglas scored with Miki Mahoney, while Derrinal-based Bull made it two wins in two days following success with Sweet Creation at Shepparton on Wednesday and Regal Rock at Bendigo.
Rains' victory with the six-year-old King Kulafu was the trainer-driver's first in over 12 months.
