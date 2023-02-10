Howley bullish about stronger Virtuous Circle

KYNETON trainer Liam Howley feels his decision to bypass last year's Group 1 Victoria Derby with star colt Virtuous Circle will soon be vindicated.
The three-year-old son of Almanzor and winner of two of five starts early in his career will return to action after a 16-week break between runs in the Group 2 Autumn Stakes at Sandown Hillside on Saturday.
Howley has targeted the 1400m feature as a launching pad to next month's Australian Guineas and, all things going well, the Group 1 Australian Derby in April.
Following a convincing second in the Group 2 Vase (2040m) on Cox Plate day last October, the dual Group 1-winning trainer surprised some by bypassing last year's Victoria Derby with Virtuous Circle in favour of a longer-term plan.
The early part of that plan has paid off, with Howley stoked by the colt's physical progression over the past four months.
"In terms of residual fitness, he brought forward quite a bit from the spring, so he came back to hand a bit quicker than I thought," he said.
"He's ready to run well. It's whether or not he's looking for a bit further or not than the 1400m first up that is the only concern.
"He's nice and happy in himself, he looks terrific and he is certainly bigger and stronger. He goes in 15 kilos heavier than he had been last prep.
"He's by no means gross, but he's a bigger unit and certainly stronger.
"Last prep he sat around the 480 (kg) mark for most of it and was 475 late. Now he's closer to that 500 mark.
"In terms of not going on to the derby, the concern was that he physically wasn't ready for it.
"Now I'm thinking, if he's still putting his hand up and he's good enough, come the derby in Sydney, he's in a position to take his place."
Virtuous Circle will be ridden by Blaike MacDougall and has previously won first-up, scoring over 1500m at Moonee Valley last October, before back-to-back Group 2 placings.
"We've tried to keep the speed in his legs as we've gone along, but long-term, we're probably thinking 2000m is where his pet distance is going to be," Howley said.
"If he stretches to the 2400m of an Australian Derby, well so be it.
"But we won't be making any real plans until after Saturday to see where he fits."
Meanwhile, Howley is targeting an early April return to his former training base at Macedon Lodge.
The young trainer announced his intention to move back to the former Lloyd Williams-owned facility last month.
Howley trained two Group 1 winners at Macedon Lodge as a private trainer for Williams, Almandin in the 2018 Tancred Stakes and Homesman in the 2018 Underwood Stakes.
