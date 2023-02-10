The latest data has revealed Bendigo's emergency responders have had another busy quarter, as COVID-19 continues to place a strain on the entire health system.
Health authorities say paramedics have responded to more than 100,000 seriously ill people in a three-month period for the first time ever.
Ambulance Victoria Loddon Mallee Regional director Trevor Weston said ambulance responses for the second quarter of 2022/23 were impacted by continuing growth in demand, sicker patients, and staff furloughing due to COVID-19.
"Across the state, October to December was the busiest quarter in Ambulance Victoria's history with paramedics called to a record 100,234 Code 1 'lights and sirens' cases," Mr Weston said.
"In the face of this record demand, our dedicated paramedics in the Loddon Mallee region have continued to do an amazing job delivering world-class care to our patients."
In the Greater Bendigo local government area (LGA), there was a 21.2 per cent increase in Code 1 caseload from the same time in 2021.
Paramedics attended 62 per cent of Code 1 patients in the LGA within 15 minutes compared to 70.8 per cent the same time in 2021.
The average response time to Code 1 patients was 16 minutes and 40 seconds, four seconds better than the state average.
Response times were faster in the Bendigo major population centre, with paramedics reaching 67.7 per cent of Code 1 patients within 15 minutes, with an average response time of 15 minutes and 32 seconds.
In the Buloke LGA, there was an 81.4 per cent increase in Code 1 caseload from the same time in 2021.
Paramedics attended 33.1 per cent of Code 1 patients in the Buloke region within 15 minutes - an improvement compared with 27.1 per cent the same time in 2021.
The average response time to Code 1 patients was 30 minutes and 07 seconds.
In the Loddon LGA, there was a 56.1 per cent increase in Code 1 caseload from the same time in 2021.
Paramedics attended 28.7 per cent of Code 1 patients in the Loddon LGA within 15 minutes - an improvement compared with 20.6 per cent the same time in 2021 and the largest improvement in the state.
The average response time to Code 1 patients was 28 minutes and 29 seconds.
During the quarter, an average of 112 staff a day were furloughed across the state due to COVID-19.
As a new wave of COVID-19 spread, the number of staff furloughed increased from a low of 31 on October 1 last year to a peak of 202 on December 20. Similar trends have also been seen in other Victorian health services.
Mr Weston said paramedics were seeing a record proportion of sicker patients who needed the most serious, time-critical Code 1 response.
"A year ago, life-threatening Code 1 cases made up 42 per cent of the total Triple Zero (000) demand - which has now risen to 46 per cent in this quarter," Mr Weston said.
"And on 27 December, paramedics responded to 1,304 Code 1 cases - the first time we have broken 1,300 Code 1 cases in one day.
"That is why I encourage all Victorians to take care of themselves and keep regular check-ups with your GP or specialist before your condition worsens and you need to call for our lifesaving care."
Ambulance Victoria Clinical Operations executive director Anthony Carlyon said paramedics remain busy, attending 1800 to 2000 cases a day, he asked the community to help save Triple Zero (000) for emergencies.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
