Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Photos

QEO a sea of red and black as hundreds watch Essendon open training session | PHOTOS

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 10 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Essendon's Jake Stringer back in his hometown of Bendigo signs a football for a fan on Friday.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.