QEO a sea of red and black as hundreds watch Essendon open training session | PHOTOS

ESSENDON moved another step closer to its round one AFL showdown with arch-rivals Hawthorn in front of hundreds of Bombers' supporters at the QEO on Friday.
As part of the club's two-day community camp in Bendigo and Castlemaine that began on Thursday the Bombers held an open training session at the QEO in hot conditions.
The QEO was a sea of red and black as the crowd watched the full Bombers squad go through its paces during the two-hour hit-out, which was followed by a "snap and sign" autograph and photo session.
For Essendon coach Brad Scott the opportunity to visit Bendigo and bring an AFL club into the community took on extra significance given his former role working as the head of AFL Victoria, including during 2020 when local football was wiped out due to COVID.
"I think is is great after a three-year absence from community camps in person that we can get back into the heartland of Victoria," Scott said after the session.
"The players have thoroughly enjoyed the past couple of days... it has been a really tough time for a whole bunch of people over the past three years and I think it has served as a reminder just how important football is to local communities.
"Participation levels in Bendigo and central Victoria more broadly has been really positive. I think everyone has missed footy and missed having AFL footy in their backyard, so it has been great for us and, hopefully, a great boost for the community, too."
In his first pre-season at the helm of the Bombers after being appointed coach last September, Scott was glowing in his praise of the QEO and its facilities.
"Look at the surface of the QEO... it's absolutely first class and a credit to everyone involved to have a surface like this," Scott said.
"A big part of what the AFL does is invest in community facilities, whether that be ovals themselves, or other facilities, but participation in football is growing so quickly that we need facilities like this to use."
This year's Essendon list includes two former Bendigo Pioneers in Jake Stringer and Jye Caldwell.
Forward/midfielder Stringer is entering his sixth season at the Bombers, with Scott saying the key focus of Stringer's preparation during the off-season has been on ensuring he is pain free after playing through groin soreness last year.
"When I look at Jake Stringer he is a strength-power athlete and someone who coaching against previously I was always worried about," Scott answered when asked about Stringer's fitness level just over five weeks out from round one.
"I've always been concerned from an opposition's perspective that it's Jake's power in games that is his real weapon.
"Our focus with Jake has been to, first and foremost, get him injury free and pain free and that has been our No.1 focus during the pre-season. Now he is at the stage where he is pain free the focus now is on building his strength and power.
"With any individual training program you have priorities and we prioritise Jake's strength and power... that's the type of player we want him to be."
Midfielder Caldwell - who started his AFL journey with the GWS Giants in 2019 - is heading into year three at Essendon and coming off a career-best 20 games last season and told the Bendigo Advertiser on Thursday his aim this season is to take his game to the "next level".
"Jye has been really impressive. He played the back half of last year under some duress with a shoulder injury, so he had that repaired in the off-season, which has probably hampered his strength a little bit," Scott said.
"He has done a power of work aerobically and is really well conditioned, is a great athlete and a really well-rounded footballer.
"I knew a little about Jye Caldwell, but I've been really impressed on the upside from what I thought I knew to what I now know... we're looking forward to a big season from him."
ESSENDON coach Brad Scott says he couldn't be more impressed by Bendigo Pioneers' star Harley Reid, whose build-up to 2023 has involved the chance to train with the Bombers.
Already touted as one of the top prospects to be taken with the No.1 pick in the AFL National Draft later this year, 17-year-old Reid from Tongala again impressed on the track with the Bombers at the club's open training session in front of hundreds of supporters at the QEO on Friday.
Midfielder/forward Reid's pre-season program has also involved a stint training with the Bombers as part of the AFL Academy program.
"Harley did his week of experience, which a lot of elite underage talent have at an AFL club and we've been very fortunate to have Harley with us," Scott said.
"He's a very highly-credentialed player already and is a little like Will Ashcroft (No.2 draft pick last year) training with the Brisbane Lions one or two years before his draft year in that he looks like he could play AFL football right now.
"He has been really impressive and it has been great to get to know him... he is a quality person and whoever he plays for, he's going to have a real impact in the competition."
Essendon rounded out its two-day community camp in Bendigo and Castlemaine with the training session in warm conditions on a QEO surface that was highly praised by Bombers' coach Scott.
