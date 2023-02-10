MELBOURNE Vixens star Jo Weston says training partner Ruby Barkmeyer's chance to play in front of a home town crowd in Bendigo this weekend is a just reward for years of hard work.
The Vixens will host Super Netball rivals Adelaide Lightning, GIANTS and Sunshine Coast Lightning across two days as part of their Bound 4 Bendigo visit, highlighted by a doubleheader of matches at Red Energy Arena on Saturday and Sunday.
A hectic two days for the club will include a series of community activities, junior clinics and coaching and umpiring workshops.
It's the Vixens' first pre-season visit since they hosted Collingwood Magpies and Queensland Firebirds in 2019.
Weston, a linchpin in defence for the Vixens since 2014 and a premiership hero in 2020, is pumped for a big weekend.
"It's been a couple of years since we've been to Bendigo, but I think getting netball out into regional areas is very important and pre-season is a good opportunity to do that," she said.
"I think we are all really excited about getting back to Bendigo."
The visit marks the first as a Vixen for former BFNL and HDFNL star Barkmeyer, who is into her fourth season with the club, the third as a training partner after one on the main roster in 2021.
Weston, who turns 29 next Tuesday, the day before Barkmeyer turns 22, could not be more excited about or lavish in her praise of her still blossoming young teammate.
"Ruby has been incredible and has had just so much growth over the last few years," she said.
"She was sort of thrown into the deep end in 2021 after pretty much not playing an entire year of netball due to COVID restrictions.
"After that baptism of fire, she has really gone to work and spent a lot of time with the coaches looking at her game and where she can improve.
"She's spent a lot of time in the gym and is looking pretty ripped right now and very strong and that's translated into some really good performances on the court.
"We are all really excited about Ruby. We have heard that half of Bendigo is turning up for her.
"Is she getting a key to the city? She should be."
While plenty of tinkering with line-ups is expected from all four teams over the weekend, Weston expects both of the Vixens' opponents to be tough to crack.
"Sunshine Coast Lightning is choc-a-bloc with international talent, so they are going to be extremely tough and the GIANTS will probably continue their form from last year," she said.
"They have a lot of really strong, athletic players, so they are always going to be a challenge to come up against."
The Vixens and GIANTS played out arguably the match of the season in last year's preliminary final at John Cain Arena, with Melbourne rebounding from a nine-goal three-quarter time deficit to snatch a one-goal victory and advance to a grand final showdown against the West Coast Fever.
Weston, at goal defence, was named player of the match.
Turning her attention to the Vixens, who will enter the season as the 2022 grand finalists, underpinned by a settled roster with no new additions, Weston warned they would not be resting on their laurels and only hellbent on improving.
"We are always searching for areas where we can improve and that's the beauty of being in a team sport, there's never one specific answer on where you need to improve," she said.
"That does make it quite difficult sometimes.
"We've done a lot of hard work over the pre-season, so we are just looking forward to getting out there on the court and being able to show off what we've been working on."
On last season's grand final loss, Weston said the fire still burned, but 'if you too spend too long looking backwards, you are never going to make any progress forward'.
Weekend matches (at Red Energy Arena)
Saturday:
3pm - GIANTS vs Thunderbirds
5pm - Vixens vs Lightning
Sunday:
11am - Thunderbirds vs Lightning
1pm - Vixens vs GIANTS
