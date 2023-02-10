Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Residents' feedback sought for Heathcote flood recovery

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 10 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding in Heathcote. File picture.

Heathcote residents can provide feedback to relevant stakeholders following October's floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.