Heathcote residents can provide feedback to relevant stakeholders following October's floods.
According to the City of Greater Bendigo, 40 houses in Heathcote were inundated with water in the event, which caused $10 million worth of damage in the municipality.
"We understand following an event of this scale that there will be many in the community needing assistance and looking for useful information to continue their recovery," mayor Andrea Metcalf said.
"The impact of natural disasters can be long lasting and while most people do recover successfully, it can be a complex journey back to normality and overcoming anxiety associated with the event."
Residents will be able to meet with representatives from Victoria Police, CFA, SES, Coliban Water, Agriculture Victoria, North Central Catchment Management Authority, Bendigo Loddon Public Health Unit, Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services, Women's Health Loddon Mallee and more.
Psychologist David Younger will provide emotional support to flood victims.
"[He] has over a decade of experience and will provide valuable guidance and support to residents who are looking for strategies to help them move forward," Cr Metcalf said.
The event has been organised by Heathcote Safer Towns Working Group, with Heathcote Community House and Heathcote Health supporting.
"All residents from across Greater Bendigo who were impacted by the October 2022 floods are welcome to attend," Cr Metcalf said.
"We are continuing to learn of people from across the municipality who were affected in various ways, so we hope to attract as many people as possible to come and share their experience and speak with the relevant agencies, and benefit from David's expertise."
The flood recovery expo will be held at Heathcote's Barrack Reserve on Saturday, February 25 from noon to 3pm.
