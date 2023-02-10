BENDIGO City FC coach Greg Thomas says a win in the first round of the knockout Australia Cup competition on Saturday would undoubtedly set the tone for a good start to the forthcoming Men's State League season.
In another tough first-up assignment, City clashes with Springvale City in the opening round of the nation-wide tournament.
For the second straight season, Thomas' squad has drawn an away game against a team in a higher division in the opening round.
Springvale City competes in the MSL 4 South competition and last season finished third.
Newcomers to the league in 2022, Bendigo City finished fourth in the MSL 5 West competition.
City drew MSL 4 North side Watsonia Heights in the opening round of last year's Australia Cup - formerly known as the FFA or Football Federation Australia Cup.
A new-look squad fared exceptionally, holding Watsonia Heights to a 2-all draw in regulation time, before conceding a pair of goals in extra time as injuries took their toll on the side.
It was a performance Thomas and his players took plenty of heart from going into their first season back in the senior ranks since 2017.
More importantly, the second year coach felt it showed Bendigo City was clearly capable of mixing it with teams from the higher divisions.
"We have had a bit more of a low key pre-season this year compared with last year when we were putting a whole new squad together and had played quite a few games together before the first (MSL) game," Thomas said.
"We didn't want to have as much of a big build up this season.
"It's obviously going to be tough playing against a State League 4 side, but we're feeling confident.
"We've got one of two players missing, but that's fine. It gives one or two other younger players an opportunity.
"Our main goal is we want to get past round one this year."
The pre-season has included just one practice match to date against NPL club Goulburn Valley Suns in Shepparton.
A young City side, featuring several teenagers, lost 4-2 to the Suns, after at one stage being on level terms at 2-2.
"We were missing quite a few players from our usual squad of 12 or 13, but it gave some other guys an opportunity," he said.
"It was a good hit-out. By all reports they were only missing a couple of players and I thought we held our own.
"We went in really wanting to work on our defensive shape and weren't too concerned about the scoreline.
"We were more than competitive and could really hold our heads up high."
City will unveil gun recruit Alex Caldow, who has rejoined the club he played seniors for as a teenager in 2015, after short stints last year with the NPL Suns and BASL club Eaglehawk.
The 24-year-old has joined City as a player and assistant coach.
Thomas said Caldow's higher level experience would prove invaluable to a predominantly younger City squad.
"He's looking forward to it and has really bought into the club, signing on as an assistant coach. He is really enjoying it," he said.
"We tried to get him last year, but he ended up at GV Suns, but he's a fabulous player to get on-board this season."
