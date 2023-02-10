Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

WNBL: Crucial final stretch for Spirit as playoffs approach

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 10 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama believes a reinvigorated Spirit side will find success on the court during the final four-game stretch to WNBL finals.

There's no two ways about it, every game from here on is vital to the Spirit's ladder position ahead of finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.