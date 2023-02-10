WNBL: Crucial final stretch for Spirit as playoffs approach

There's no two ways about it, every game from here on is vital to the Spirit's ladder position ahead of finals.
Currently sitting fourth (11-6) on the rankings after two consecutive losses they will look for a turn of events on Saturday night when they head to Geelong for a clash against the third-placed Southside Flyers (12-5).
"Every game for the remainder of the season is an opportunity to solidify our spot in finals," coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"We have four more games left. Two more wins would get us in and four wins would definitely solidify our spot.
"We are taking it game by game. At this stage of the season we all know our opposition and enough about them that we can put a robust game plan in place.
"Most important is knowing ourselves."
Spirit dropped the first two games of their final stretch to the business end of the season, a nail-biting 88-92 loss to the Perth Lynx followed by a 72-115 crushing from the Melbourne Boomers last week.
"There's never a lack of hunger for us to improve on previous performances," Kereama said.
"That lull against the Boomers was far from the expectation that we set for ourselves.
"Unfortunately these things can sometimes happen.
"We are a team that prides itself on our defence and that's what we focus on in terms of getting back to our roots."
Spirit have been without key contributor and captain Kelsey Griffin who has been sidelined with a leg injury since round 10 against Canberra.
However, for the clash in Geelong the Flyers will be without Lauren Jackson who endured an Achilles injury last week against the Sydney Flames.
"It's unfortunate that Southside will be without Lauren Jackson and similar to us as we are without Kelsey Griffin," Kereama said.
"You never want to play a game when you and the opposition have a reduced roster of any sort.
"Southside would've taken the time to figure out how they will piece together that missing spot and there's no question they have the talent on their team to do so.
"But this is also a very good opportunity for us."
This week the WNBL is celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultures and the Indigenous women who play the sport as part of Indigenous Round.
All teams will be donned in Indigenous-themed jerseys.
Bendigo Spirit v Southside Flyers, 7pm tip-off at the Geelong Arena.
