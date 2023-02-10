CRICKET: VCCL Hall of Fame nod for BDCA trio Burns, Jacobs and Johns

THREE players from the Bendigo District Cricket Association form part of the inaugural Victorian Country Cricket League Hall of Fame.
Adam Burns, Linton Jacobs and the late Ray Johns have all been named as part of the Hall of Fame for their contributions with the BDCA to Melbourne Country Week.
Burns has been part of 17 Melbourne Country Week campaigns for the BDCA, starting in 2002, with the gun all-rounder having taken 130 wickets and made 474 runs.
Burns was the captain of the 2010 team that won the Provincial Group title by beating Kyabram by 47 runs.
That was a team that also included wicket-keeper Jacobs, who has been a part of 11 Melbourne Country Week trips.
As well as his work behind the stumps with 64 dismissals, Jacobs also has 438 MCW runs.
The late Johns had a BDCA career that spanned 340 first XI games from 1959-1995, with his tally of 654 wickets - including 30 five-wicket hauls - for Bendigo, Bendigo United, White Hills, Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat the third most in the competition.
The MCW component of the Hall of Fame will be launched on Sunday at Wendouree with 19 players and officials part of the first induction.
Bendigo, being coached for the first time by Chris Squibb and captained by Grant Waldron, begins its MCW Provincial Group title defence on Monday against Traralgon at Noble Park.
Meanwhile, it's round 13 of the BDCA season on Saturday.
Among the games is Strathfieldsaye taking on Sandhurst at Tannery Lane.
The Dragons will be captained by coach Dylan Gibson, who will play his first game in the first XI for the season after overcoming a knee injury.
Gibson will captain the Dragons in the absence of Joel Murphy, who is in India watching his brother, Todd, play in his debut Test for Australia.
Saturday's games - Huntly North v Eaglehawk, White Hills v Bendigo United, Strathfieldsaye v Sandhurst, Strathdale-Maristians v Bendigo, Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat.
AFTER winning last Sunday's Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final, it's back into two-day mode for United this weekend.
The Tigers, who sit second on the ladder, take on Marong at Ewing Park in round eight starting Saturday.
Two-time defending premier Emu Creek, which is fifth, faces a must-win game at home against West Bendigo if it's to be a chance of fighting its way into the top four over the last two rounds and challenging for a third flag in a row.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.