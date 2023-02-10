Bendigo Advertiser
CRICKET: VCCL Hall of Fame nod for BDCA trio Burns, Jacobs and Johns

By Luke West
Updated February 10 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:48pm
Kangaroo Flat's Adam Burns and Strathdale-Maristians' Linton Jacobs are among the inaugural Victorian Country Cricket League Hall of Fame inductees on Sunday for their Melbourne Country Week careers.
