Andrew Martin in the Vic Open hunt at 13th Beach

Andrew Martin is well and truly in the mix at the Victorian Open after a strong round on Friday.
He scored seven birdies for the day, but was hindered by two bogeys to finish the round at five-under, nine-under total.
Martin, who now calls 13th Beach his home club, will draw on plenty of local experience during the weekend's rounds to hopefully lock down his third professional victory.
New Zealand's Michael Hendry leads at 18-under.
Fellow Bendigo golfer Jazy Roberts (a) is competing in the women's competition and finished day two at even-par, one-over total.
At the time of publish, Roberts was in position to make the weekend as the cut-line was at four-over.
Queensland's Cassie Porter leads at 15-under.
Sport news:
Meanwhile, Lucas Herbert is back in action on the PGA Tour.
During the opening round at TPS Scottsdale Herbert fired an even-par 71.
He wrapped up the front nine at two-over par (37) after carding a bogey on the opening par-four first and another on the par-three seventh.
He tidied up his game after the turn with birdies on the par-four 10th, par-five 13th and the par-five 15th.
He walked off the the iconic par-three 16th stadium hole with a par before dropping a shot straight after on the par-four 17th after his approach shot landed short of the green, followed by a par on the par-four 18th.
The two-under back nine (35) would see him placed T38 on the leaderboard ahead of the second round, five shots behind the leaders.
