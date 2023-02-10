Bendigo Advertiser
Andrew Martin in the Vic Open hunt at 13th Beach

By Anthony Pinda
February 10 2023
Andrew Martin shot up the leaderboard on Friday after a five-under-par round.

Andrew Martin is well and truly in the mix at the Victorian Open after a strong round on Friday.

