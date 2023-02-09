Stanleys' massive moment at Randwick

BENDIGO trainer Brent Stanley is backing both untapped colt Celui and his son Jett to thrive on the big race pressure in Saturday's $2 million Inglis Millennium (1200m) in Sydney.
It's a big step-up for both promising horse and jockey, who head into the juvenile feature at Royal Randwick with a maiden win at Bendigo late last year and a second at Canberra early this month under their belt, from two career starts.
But trainer Stanley knows plenty about rising to the occasion early in one's career.
The Group 2-winning mentor won the Group 1 Caulfield Cup as a 17-year-old in 1996 aboard Arctic Scent, demonstrating a coolness and composure beyond his tender years.
The moment and the feelings of appreciation and gratitude have never left the now 42-year-old.
Since joining the training ranks in the early 2010s, he has been one of the leading advocates for apprentice jockey opportunities.
Stanley has never wavered in his belief that 18-year-old Jett, with 65 wins to his credit through the first 20 months of his career, is the right jockey for the Sydney mission.
"It's a big opportunity for Jett, but as I say, you can't win these races if you are sitting in the jockeys' room," he said.
"It's not because he's my son that we've kept him on. He knows the horse as good as anyone and he's riding as well as anyone at the moment. He's flying.
"He rode a second at Warwick Farm on Wednesday and went to Wagga on Thursday and Canberra (on Friday) and has Randwick on Saturday.
"He's definitely a worker and has a great attitude - matched by a lot of ability."
It's difficult to dispute Stanley's logic, bearing in mind Jett's accomplished performance aboard the colt in his dominant debut on a good 4 at Bendigo pre-Christmas.
Celui will be the teenager's first ride at Randwick.
Remarkably, his second placing during the week on the Bjorn Baker-trained Diamond Dealer was his first ride at a Sydney metropolitan meeting.
Apprenticed to Mitch Beer at Albury, Jett warmed up for a memorable day by notching up a winner on Thursday at Wagga Wagga on Kingofsomewherehot.
Brent Stanley has never hidden his big opinion of Celui, declaring him the best two-year-old to have passed through his stable.
He expected the class two-year-old to improve dramatically off his Canberra run last Friday.
"He needed a run the other day and I used it as a bit of a trial, but he's held his condition well," he said.
"He's doing everything right. He hasn't missed a feed and he's been working well.
"He had a light gallop (on Thursday morning) and pulled up really well, so all fingers crossed going forward.
"It's a $2 million race - restricted - but ability-wise, I'm not scared of anything.
"I've always thought he was the nicest colt at the sale.
"It just depends how much forward the others are, but he will be pretty much not far off 100 per cent."
Blessed with plenty of gate speed, Celui, by the European-bred stallion Toronado, will be well suited coming out of barrier three.
"He's had two starts and led both of them, so he'll be in the first three or four in running, depending on what others want to do," Stanley said.
"Hopefully he can be too good for them."
Celui is an early $31 chance on the TAB fixed odds market, with the exciting Annabel Neasham filly Learning To Fly the $2.80 favourite.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.