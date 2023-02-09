BDCA TWENTY20: Jets lock up grand final berth after clean sweep of pool games | PHOTOS

STRATHFIELDSAYE has qualified for its first Bendigo District Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final for a decade.
The Jets completed a 4-0 clean sweep of their pool games at the QEO on Thursday night with a 20-run victory over Huntly North.
The Jets' opponent for the March 1 grand final is likely to be Bendigo United, although, Sandhurst is still a mathematical chance of qualifying.
Thursday night's star performer was Strathfieldsaye all-rounder Chathura Damith, who combined an unbeaten 35 while batting with four wickets.
Damith's 35 n.o. off 24 balls helped the Jets to 5-150 after they won the toss and batted.
The Jets had been in strife early after the Power's Jack Wilson (2-28) removed both openers Pat Felmingham (4) and Nayana Fernando (10) to have Strathfieldsaye 2-16.
The Jets fighting their way to 5-150 was built on the back of knocks from Damith, Tim Wood (35), marquee player Luke Webb (24) and skipper Darcy Hunter (23 n.o.).
The Power batted out their 20 overs in reply and, despite a half-century from opener Ryan Grundy, fell 20 runs short in answering with 8-130.
Grundy continued on his good form from last Saturday with a blistering 56 off just 29 balls featuring six fours and two sixes.
Grundy's innings included a 51-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Shane Gilchrist (21).
The Jets' Damith took his tally of wickets for the competition to eight with his bag of 4-19 off his four overs in what was the best bowling performance of the night.
While the Jets improved to 4-0, the Power are now 1-2 with one game left to play.
