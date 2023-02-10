Kalms hops into action with the Australian Joeys in Turkey

Bendigo soccer player Ryan Kalms is on the verge of playing one of the biggest events of his career.
The 16-year-old is on the Joey's squad that is competing at the Under-17 Antalya Youth Cup in Turkey.
Starting this weekend, Kalms and the 23-player squad will play matches against Czechia, Morocco and Uzbekistan.
Sport news:
The friendly tournament is crucial to the team's AFC U-17 Asian Cup preparations.
After the earthquake which impacted parts of Turkey earlier in the week, Football Australia worked with all relevant parties to ensure it was appropriate to attend the event.
"Taking this into account and due to Antalya's geographical proximity to the impacted areas...it has been decided that the tournament will progress as scheduled," FA said in a statement.
"Football Australia will continue to monitor the situation and will take the appropriate action as required."
Joeys head coach Brad Maloney said the tournament was an opportunity for the players to test themselves against other top junior squads.
"With our elite youth pathways in hiatus for almost three years due to the pandemic, it's more important than ever we are continually monitoring, scouting, and unearthing talent to ensure every eligible player is on our radar and considered for national team honours," he said
"We have made several changes to the squad who contested the qualifiers in October, with the view to providing international exposure to as many players as possible and to build depth as part of our preparations for this year's Asian Cup."
Match Times
Australia vs Czechia - 11.00pm AEDT,10 February
Australia vs Morocco - 2.00am AEDT, 13 February
Australia vs Uzbekistan - 2.00am AEDT, 16 February
Team List
Peter ANTONIOU
Daniel BENNIE
Nicolas CALDER
Zachary DE JESUS
Campbell DOVISON
Mitchell GLASSON
Aden GREEN
Max HATELY
Jordan HOEY
Franklin JAN
Ryan KALMS
Andriano LEBIB
Jacob McLACHLAN
Andre PARKES
Anthony PAVLESIC
Jaylan PEARMAN
Sotiri PHILLIS
Xavier SMITH
Corey SUTHERLAND
Fabian TALLADIRA
Danilo TREFFILETTI
Michael VONJA
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.