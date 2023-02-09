JAMIE Cook's hot form continued as he won the latest 3000m heat in the Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes run at the Flora Hill track.
Just three nights out from a bigger showdown in the 5km Frenzy, Cook ran the 7 1/2 laps at the Retreat Road complex in 9:04.96.
The Bendigo Harriers runner used the race as part of the build-up to the City of Greater Bendigo-sponsored 5km Frenzy which is being put on for a third time by Cook's club.
Runner-up in Tuesday's 3000m was Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly in 11:40 as Tony Vlaeminck from Bendigo Harriers clocked 12:19 to be third.
Fastest female was talented youngster April Wainwright in 12:34 as she raced was fourth across the line.
The night's racing began with the mixed 1000m.
The in-form Mila Childs ran the 2 1/2 laps in 3:41.
Mila is the daughter of Brady Childs who will play another football season with White Hills in the Bendigo Bank Heathcote District Football Netball League.
The Lapthorne siblings, Florence and Louis ran well to be second and fifth in 3:58 and 4:06.
The keen youngsters have shown a lot of ability on an athletics track.
Their father, Darren was the national road cycling champion in 2007 and forged out a fine career with Drapac Porsche and Rapha Condor.
Several athletes who raced on Tuesday will be back at the Retreat Road track this Friday to compete in heats of the Mulqueen Finance-backed 5000m, or to race in the Steigen under-15s 1000m or PainAway under-11s 1000m.
Racing on Friday begins at 6.15pm.
Results from the latest round in the Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Track Series at Flora Hill:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers; BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; Eh Eaglehawk; Uni. Bendigo University; Inv. Invitation.
Mixed 3000m:
Jamie Cook, 31, BH 9:04.96; Trevor Kelly, 63, Eh 11:40.89; Tony Vlaeminck, 56, BH 12:19.88; April Wainwright, 11, BLA 12:34.08; Callen Bayliss, 12, Uni. 12:59.29; Lawrence Abel, 57, Inv. 13:14.93; Richard Marchingo, 60, BH 13:22.47; Charles Chambers, 69, Uni. 14:50.10; Nadene Macdonald, 43, BH 15:05.83; Leah Cripps, 48, Uni. 15:12.84; Ross Douglas, 56, Uni. 16:15.94.
Mixed 1000m:
Mila Childs, 11, BLA 3:41.45; Florence Lapthorne, 9, BLA 3:58.79; Keelan McInerney, 12, BH 4:01.33; Milanke Haasbroek, 9, BLA 4:03.14; Louis Lapthorne, 8, BLA 4:06.00; Jack Norris, 12, Inv. 4:11.49; Ronny Epps, 7, Uni. 4:21.40; Rebecca Soulsby, 49, BH 4:41.23; Poppy Wainwright, 13, Uni. 5:42.14; Tully Cripps, 13, Uni. 5:53.01; Leo Epps, 5, Uni. 6:56.61.
