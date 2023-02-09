Bendigo Advertiser
Jamie Cook fires in lead-up to 5km Frenzy

By Nathan Dole
Updated February 10 2023 - 8:37am, first published 8:25am
Jamie Cook. File picture by Adam Bourke

JAMIE Cook's hot form continued as he won the latest 3000m heat in the Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes run at the Flora Hill track.

Local News

