SELECTION NIGHT: Weekend Bendigo District and Emu Valley cricket association teams

1st XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
James Ryan (c), Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, Bailey George, Kyle Chant, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Bailey Goodwin, Declan Slingo, Joel Bothe, Xav Ryan, Malin Adikari
2nd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Liam Gaskell (c), Dylan Lovell, Craig Pearce, Lachie Nicholson, Nick Rowley, Oliver Ryan, Kynan Gard, Lachlan Nemet, Dilruk Fernando, Harper Hodgens, Aidan Goddard, Forhad Ahmed, Ajay Mishra
3rd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Clinton Lawson (c), Bill Mackay, Wayne Saunders, James Studds, Randhir Bhinder, Ajay Mishra, Terry Myers, Anil Ami, Bailey Evans, Mitch Harder, Kevin Jayawardena, Pasindu Sandeepa
Under 18 (vs. Maiden Gully Marist)
Lachie Nicholson, Nick Rowley, Oliver Ryan, Owen Brasher, Charlie Warren, Eddie Gingell, Harper Hodgens, Aidan Goddard, Bodhi Robinson, Fletcher Atherton, Gabe Nevins, Deacon Marsh, Samuel Moran
1st XI (vs. White Hills)
Clayton Holmes (c), Stephen Barrett, Joshua Thurston, Marcus Mangiameli, Riley Treloar, Samuel Langley, Harrison Donegan, Miggy Podosky, Will Thrum, Thomas Starr, Billy Bassett
2nd XI (vs. White Hills)
Marcus Smalley (c), Adam Rady, Ashley Younghusband, Nicholas Williamson, Nicholas Crawford, Leigh McDermott, Darcy Mills, Lachlan Harris, Wil Pinniger, Hugh Behrens, Eamon Austin, Harry Sheilds
3rd XI (vs. White Hills)
Curtis Tuohey (c), Hayden Smith, Thomas Williamson, Connor Thomson, Mark Di Fede, Adrian Cronin, Brenden Younghusband, Malachy Lahtz, Ian Clemens, Gerard Malan, Connor Aldous, Blake Collins
Under 18 (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
No team provided
4th XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
No team provided
1st XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Nicholas Farley (c), Daniel Major, Joshua Williams, Aaron Monro, Cameron McGlashan, Anthony West, Cory Jacobs, Benjamin Williams, Tain Piercy, Angus Chisholm, Nathan Walsh
2nd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Thomas Saker (c), Jacob Murley, Matt Ford, Matthew Fitt, Samuel Williams, Sam Fitt, Mitchell Graham, Michael Peters, Campbell Richards, Harvey White, Fletcher Good, Taj Taylor
3rd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Andrew Nisbet (c), Shane Herdman, Andrew Smith, Bradley Muns, Daryl Muns, Corey Henson, Scott Lawry, Lachlan Hall, Brandon Columbus, Ryan Threlfall, Jason Abbott
1st XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
No team provided
2nd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Mathew Christie (c), Paul Scullie, Scott Ross, Jamie Bysouth, Luke Baird, Zavier Abbott, Joseph Doolan, Lachlan Saunders, Mitchell Kemp, Jake Mulqueen, William Bowles, Callum Tibbett
3rd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Matthew Nihill (c), Aaron Sims, Deepam Shah, Haydn Leech, Riley Hocking, Tomas Dingfelder, Callum Miller-Govett, Hannah Flood, Jimmy Wilkinson, Alex Williamson, Ryan Henderson, William Bowles
4th XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Mark Burgess (c), Paul Govett, Hudson Burgess, Samuel Morgan, Jye Dingfelder, Wayne Dingfelder, Darren Rice, Cail Varker, Basant Sharma, Wasik Ajmain, Joshua Perry, William Donnelly
1st XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Shane Gilchrist (c), Jarrod Harris, Ryan Grundy, Abe Sladden, Flynn Campbell, Judd Gilchrist, Jack Wilson, Archer Billings, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Sandun Ranathunga, Connar Pearson
2nd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Mark Billings (c), Bill Mackay, Tommi Raukola, Mitchell Billings, Nathan Dredge, Lachlan Wilson, Rohan Griffin, Josh Simpson, Jason Burt, Ben Hilson, Santosh Tata, Ethan Oaten
3rd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Denis Grinton (c), Alex Hand, Anthony Tanner, Tommi Raukola, Mitchell Billings, Jack Wilson, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Josh Simpson, Adam Marwood, John Wilson, Shannon Kennedy Dee, Tyson Towers
1st XI (vs. Golden Square)
Jake Klemm (c), Adam Burns, Kenny Beith, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Daniel Barber, Christopher Barber, Luke Wight, Campbell Smith, Daniel Pratt, Jack Rutherford
2nd XI (vs. Golden Square)
Riley Burns (c), Robert Brown, Daniel Plowright, Caydyn Kearin, Cameron Salmon, Kieren Burns, Ryan Bell, Sean Bell, Noah Cain, Brodie Newman, Anthony Brown, Joshua Hull, Liam Hastie
3rd XI (vs. Golden Square)
Anthony Patullo (c), Mark Eeles, Liam O'Keefe, Liam Collins, Jarrod Orton, Peter Patullo, Kyle Symons, Ryan O'Keefe, Dion Symons, Jake Hywood, Bradley Thomas, Mitch Holt, Ethan Roberts
Under 18 (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
No team provided
4th XI (vs. Golden Square)
Josh Riggall (c), Brad Orton, Matt Mitchell, Cooper Orton, Jake Wight, Lachlan Taylor, Jack Burns, Clayton Smith, Orin McKay, Lachlan McKay, Josh Covington, Josh Worsley, Brock Burns, brett scholes, Liam Rielley
Under 18 (vs. Bendigo)
No team provided
4th XI (vs. White Hills)
No team provided
1st XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Dylan Gibson (c), Jack Ryan, Shane Robinson, Taylor Beard, Liam Stubbings, Joel Schneider, Jasper Langley, Nick Gladman, Ben Yarwood, Zachary Sims, Ashley Gray
2nd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Kayde Howard (c), Ben Leed, Alex Winfield, Ashlie Harvey, Logan Kirkwood, Fraser McKinstry, Reece Yarwood, Thaine Bake, Joshua Scott, Patrick Stanton, Will Barnham
3rd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Oliver Maher (c), David Hancock, Martyn McDonnell, Bryden McFarlane, David Lowther, Fraser McKinstry, Mitchell Connell, Thaine Bake, Joshua Scott, Jake Medhurst, Travis Edwards, Josh Robinson
1st XI (vs. Bendigo)
Cameron Taylor (c), Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, Jacob DeAraugo, Sam Johnston, Jack Pysing, James Barri, Matthew Wilkinson, James Vlaeminck, Daniel Clohesy, Grant Waldron
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo)
Jonathan Davidson (c), Shane Koop, Ryan Haythorpe, Jaryd Wishart, Michael Prowse, William Purcell, Charlie Ryan, Liam Nihill, Blake Barri, James Schischka, Wil Tuohey, Thomas Purcell
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo)
Will Edwards (c), Daniel Peterson, Richard Murphy, Liam Ledwidge, Max Campbell, Samuel Coughlin, Patrick Murphy, Ash Stewart, Rohit Sharma, Uday Nakka, Shenal Fernando, Billy Hawken
Under 18 (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Callum Thompson (c), Max Schintler, Jack Smith, Jack Pysing, Xavier Carter, Kael Rainey, Senna Marsili, Tadhg McBurney, Jack McCullough
4th XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Anthony Purcell (c), Harry Purcell, Sebastian Rossi, Louis Eddy, Mumtaz Hussain, Xavier Grant, Jack Spencer, Travis Eddy , Ethan Fletcher, Aydin Price, Jack McCullough, Thomas Smith
1st XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Ben Devanny (c), Tim Wood, Pat Felmingham, Jack Stubbs, Jed Rodda, Connor Lyon, Nayana Fernando, Darcy Hunter, Savith Priyan, Chathura Damith, Riley Tresize
2nd XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Patrick Dillon (c), Dale Ashby, Bodee Scullie, Andrew Stove, Kobey Hunter, Zoltan Smyth, Mason Horne, Jedd O'Keefe, Jack Bell, Kristian Rogers, Ned Budde, Daniel Butler
3rd XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Chris Cullen (c), James Brown, Leon Reidy, Brenton Jones, Brent Hargreaves, Matthew Wight, Stephen Brown, Max Beever, Marc Sherwell, Justin Hargreaves, Brandyn Barilari
Under 18 (vs. Bendigo United)
Jedd O'Keefe (c), James Sharam, Nate Rodda, Cooper Watson, Mason Horne, Aston Wilson, Jett Grundy, Jack Bell, Ned Budde, Daniel Butler, Nathan Di Camillo, Bayden Hunter
4th XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Damien Bilsborow (c), Brent Yates(c), Marty Harris, Lucas Sharam, Sam Hogan, James Sharam, James Balic, Jonty Yates, Hayden Merrett, Jackson Harris, Archie Stevens, Hayden Rogers, Cale James, William Robinson, Matt Merrett, Andrew Kelly, Glenn Dashwood, Napinder Singh, Amy Bilsborow, John Robinson, Andrew Colliver, Kobey Hunter, Shane Lenehan, Girish Basappa
1st XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Mitchell Winter-Irving (c), Caleb Barras, Lincoln Jacobs, Brayden Stepien, Rhys Irwin, Oliver Geary, Ben Irvine, Jack Bourke, Nicholas Lowes, Gavin Bowles, Kyle Patten
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Tom Schultz (c), Harry Ukich, Darcy Irwin, Xavier Dunham, Tobias Geary, Nicholas Wharton, Justin Slattery, Riley Fitzpatrick, Angus O'Brien, Oliver McMurray, Nicholas Wallace, Jayden Sheean
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Jack Maher (c), Tom Dunham, Patrick Egan, Daniel Atkinson, Thomas Piazza, James Mannix, Jordan Bonanno, Mitch Davey, Samrath A Tiwari, Harshil Arora, Ben Drechsler, Blake Aylett
4th XI (vs. Maiden Gully Marist)
Peter O'Brien (c), Damien Nowell, Xavier Ilott, Oliver Salter, ROHITH SAJITH DSILVA, Harshil Arora, Michael Dobson, Robert Ilott, Samrath A Tiwari, Ovee Bhuyan
Division 1 (vs. Spring Gully)
Paul Barber (c), Joel Bish, Brannon Stanford, Ash Dixon, Stacey Kidd, Max Ludwig, Jakk Trenfield, Jesse Trenfield, Manish Negi, Shiran thiwanka kulathunga, Parminder Singh, Mitchell Lawrence
Division 2 (vs. Spring Gully)
Ben Ross (c), Xavier Hand, Brett Waterman, Ranjit Singh, Daniel Dixon, Wayne Hodgskiss, Blake Hodgskiss, Lachlan Watts, Connor Bulger, Anton Davies, Ayden Lee, Craig Pettersen
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Jordan Hamilton (c), Greg Hamilton, Daniel Stanford, Matthew Jeffries, Ben Hamilton, Kym Wheelhouse, Adam Clohesy, Dean Lawry, James Wheelhouse, Luke Wheelhouse, Tyson Sherwell
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. United)
Shaun Stone (c), Bryan Coghlan, John Nevill, Edward Garner, Terry Page, Isaac Lindrea, Will Lindrea, Nino Renato, Josh Goodman, Selwyn Ilsley, Michael Antonowicz, Matthew Vitiritti
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. United)
Shaun Stone (c), Bryan Coghlan, John Nevill, Edward Garner, Terry Page, Isaac Lindrea, Will Lindrea, Nino Renato, Josh Goodman, Selwyn Ilsley, Michael Antonowicz, Matthew Vitiritti
Division 1 (vs. Sedgwick)
Tasman Fitzallen (c), Ben Twynstra, Travis Nolan, Brad Webster, Geoffrey West, Eathen Collins, Michael Galvin, Aidan White, Zachary Knapman, Luke Hickman, Jaidyn Taylor
Division 2 (vs. Sedgwick)
Tristan Fitzallen (c), Glen Wallis, Bradley Smith, Brooklyn Henson, James Austin, Ethan Fernandes, Cody Wright, Maysen Pettersen, Jordan Johnson, Kai Ohehir, mitchel fitzallen
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Spring Gully Gold)
Ethan Robinson (c), Lachlan Bull, Harper Fitzallen, Daniel Vallance, Lachlan Hogan, jonathan Gibson, Riwaz Kumar Adhikari, Jacob Cassells, Kobe Galvin, Zoe Tucker
Division 1 (vs. West Bendigo)
No team provided
Division 2 (vs. West Bendigo)
No team provided
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Mia Mia)
Francis Monro (c), Charlton Hindle, Cameron Gray, Matthew Ingham, Will Anderson, Damon Monro, Adam Larkins, Soyal Abraham, Damien Walsh, Mand SUB, Michael Sims, Joshua Prowse, Troy McLean
Division 1 (vs. United)
Jayden Laubsch (c), Andrew Gladstone, Duane Anderson, Ryan Murphy, David Blume, Mark Blume, Brennan Walters, Mitchell Van Poppel, Brodie Pearce, Amarpreet Singh, Reuben Cameron, Adam Brown
Division 2 (vs. United)
Greg Toomey (c), Richard Murphy, Jack Murphy, Tom Wilson, James Toomey, Lachlan Frischke, Tristian Rowe, Solomon Cameron, Colin Moore, Andrew Cameron, Buddima Pieris
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Sedgwick)
Robert Lee (c), Michael Abate, Jake Mannix, Tim Hill, Jay Simons, Nathan Grazules, Brendan Shepherd, Caleb Caldwell, Greg Clohesy, Lee Thiele, Thomas Moore, Paul Bauer
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Mandurang)
No team provided
Division 1 (vs. California Gully)
Jordan Ilsley (c), James Dempsey, Scott McKenzie, Dustin Elliott, Andrew Cussen, Rick Ladson, Damien Moyle, Bailey Ilsley, Lucas Baldwin, Greg Thomas, Alec Robson, Michael Waldron
Division 2 (vs. California Gully)
Nathan Austin (c), Alan Friswell, Craig Lock, Josh Cleary, Nicholas Scullie, Patrick Grelis, Hunter Austin, Kai Thomas, Paul Stubbs, Jamison Friswell, Jamie Price, Steven Stroobants
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Marong)
Jacob Sparks (c), Andrew Letts, Daniel Kellow, Sam Alcock, Rob Rojewski, Tait Rojewski, Baden France, Asher Bowe, Byron Johnson-letts, Neil Bowe, Greg Crone, Jack Milligan
Division 1 (vs. Axe Creek)
Shaun O'Shea (c), Rhys Webb, Shaun Makepeace, Wes Hopcott, Jesse Marciano, Ben Daley, James Fox, Lachlan Brook, Alex Sutton, Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen
Division 2 (vs. California Gully)
Nathan Austin (c), Alan Friswell, Craig Lock, Josh Cleary, Nicholas Scullie, Patrick Grelis, Hunter Austin, Kai Thomas, Paul Stubbs, Jamison Friswell, Jamie Price, Steven Stroobants
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Marong)
Jacob Sparks (c), Tait Rojewski, Sam Alcock, Rob Rojewski, Neil Bowe, Asher Bowe, Jack Milligan, Baden France, Byron Johnson-letts, Daniel Kellow, Andrew Letts
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bagshot)
No team provided
Division 1 (vs. Marong)
Harry Whittle (c), Tom Calvert, Dooley Niemann, Joe Hartney, Patrick Hartney, James Smith, Ashley Mayo, Liam Oberin, Luke Price, Mac Whittle, Mitchell Whittle, Jayde Mullane
Division 2 (vs. Marong)
Rob Gilchrist (c), Ashley Murtagh, Misha Oldmeadow, Jay Mcleod, Tyler James, will taylor, Maciu Talemaitoga, Thomas Hobson, Andrew Kleehammer, Riley Kleehammer, Broderick Williams
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bendigo Strikers)
David Rykers (c), Dane Knowles, Dennis Garoni, Jack Randall, Jake Price, Nick Fitzpatrick, Ted Eason, Ben Mathews, Camden Mould, Joshua Mould, Lachlan Shawyer, Dylan Lees
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Bendigo City)
Ryan Currie (c), Andrew Pritchard, Travis Ely, Greg Gadsden, Joshua West, Jim Grogan, Zac Makeham, Ian Alexander, Ryan Harling, Joshua Kinsman, Connor Logan
Division 1 (vs. Emu Creek)
Brent Bogaski (c), Daryl Rooks, Travis O'Connell, Bradley McHugh, Dylan Lefevre, Brett McGlashan, Mathew Evans, Kane Newton, Marcus Williamson, Tarran Kilcullen, Jacob Floyd, Josh Connolly
Division 2 (vs. Emu Creek)
Barkley Jackson (c), Robert Williams, Leigh Gorrie, Mason Wright, Tristan Boykett, Shannon Murphy, Traiton Kendal, Tom Christie, Lakshan Athukorala, Scott Jackson, Ethan Wright, Cohen-James Brown
