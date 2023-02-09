ESSENDON COMMUNITY CAMP: Welcome to Country ceremony; Chewton P.S. visit; Bendigo Suns clinic

Pictures from Essendon's first day of its community camp in Bendigo and Castlemaine.
The busy day included a Welcome to Country ceremony at Lang's Lookout in the Mount Alexander National Park, a visit to Chewton Primary School and a Bendigo Suns clinic at Harry Trot Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.