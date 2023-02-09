Bendigo Advertiser
Comedian Dane Knowles crowned two-time RAW Comedy Bendigo champion

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 9 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 6:00pm
RAW Comedy Bendigo heat winner Dane Knowles. Picture by Darren Howe

For the second year in a row, Dane Knowles has taken out the Bendigo heat of the RAW Comedy competition.

