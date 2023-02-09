For the second year in a row, Dane Knowles has taken out the Bendigo heat of the RAW Comedy competition.
RAW Comedy is organised by the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and sees emerging stand-up comics from across the country pit their best jokes up against each other.
Nine comedians in Bendigo battled it out at Hustler last Sunday, with Knowles judged the best.
"Bendigo had a very high standard," event producer Luke Morris said.
"The judges were keen to send two acts through to the semi-final, but in the end there could be only one."
Knowles, 25, said his performance was all new material and it was nice to know the work he put into writing and rehearsing paid off.
"All the ideas that you've written down and strung together, some of them can be from a while back, but it was pretty fresh," he said.
"I hadn't tried the stuff before that I ended up performing."
Although it was his second time competing, Knowles is still fairly new to the comedy game.
"When I did it last time, that was the second standup show I'd ever done," he said.
"Now I've had a go and I've been performing a couple of times a month. It's nice to have got a bit more experience."
Knowles will head to Melbourne for the Victorian semi-final, for a chance at the state and national finals.
But winning isn't everything for Knowles, who said he's keen to keep performing around Bendigo.
He often performs at Hustler at its comedy show on the second Thursday of every month, and can be seen at the Cambrian Hotel for its open mic nights.
"It's nice for people to know that you don't just have to go down to Melbourne [for comedy], you can pop down the road," he said.
