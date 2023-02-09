Bendigo-raised UFC fighter Jimmy Crute makes his return to professional fighting this weekend.
The 26-year-old hasn't had a fight since undergoing knee surgery over a year ago, but is raring to go when he steps into the Octagon this Sunday against Alonzo Menifield within the light heavyweight division.
He heads into the bout in Perth for UFC 284 on the back of two losses, one a knockout from Jamahal Hill and the other a doctor's stoppage against Anthony Smith.
After a year on the sidelines he's now rested and ready to get to work on Menifield.
Crute made it no secret earlier in the week that he's more than ready for his competitor.
"Alonzo's got some great skills," Crute said on MMA Junkie Radio.
"I think people underestimate his wrestling and his ability to string things together there.
He's more than just a big, heavy hitter, but just wait.
All I'm gonna say is just wait, because I'm gonna blow him out the water. This is different this time. He's preparing for the wrong person, I promise you."
Crute and Menifield are on the undercard for the main event fight between Islam Makhacev and Alexander Volkanovski.
Record: 12-3
UFC Wins: Michal Oleksiejczuk, Paul Craig, Sam Alvey and Modestas Bukauskas
UFC Losses: Jamahal Hill, Anthony Smith and Misha Cirkunov
