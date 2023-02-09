The Bendigo Community Farmers Market is moving back to the heart of town, with a new location of Dai Gum San.
Vice-president of the market and co-owner of Masons of Bendigo Sonia Anthony said after being held at the site of the Bendigo Pony Club in Golden Square for several years, the new site was perfect.
Ms Anthony said the decision was made to "really showcase our market in a spot that's designed to host events".
"Although the Pony Club was great during COVID, it's much nicer to get that vibe back and get the community back to the market," she said.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic the farmers' market was held at Sidney Myer Place, a site that was too small to enforce social distancing requirements.
Ms Anthony said moving to the Chinese precinct near the Golden Dragon Museum meant more visitors to the region might come to the market.
"We're going to have a incredible amount of energy and really showcasing it for locals, but also those people that come and visit our city who are coming through Rosalind Park or the Chinese museum and see a whole lot of brightly coloured marquees think something interesting's going on there," she said.
The Bendigo Community Farmers Market is made up of more than 50 stallholders from across the region selling fresh, seasonal produce.
The first monthly market at the new location will be held this Saturday from 9am to 12.30pm.
Chinese lions will be about, blessing stallholders from 10am.
The weekly market will remain at the Good Load every Thursday from 12pm to 4pm.
