Sandhurst premiership player Todd Murphy is now Australian Test cricketer No.465

SANDHURST Cricket Club premiership player Todd Murphy is now Australian Test cricketer No. 465.
Murphy's meteoric rise through the cricketing ranks that began at Moama and included a one-season - but hugely important - stop at Sandhurst reached the pinnacle when the off-spinner was selected in the Australian team for the first Test against India at Nagpur that started this afternoon.
Murphy, 22, was presented his baggy green cap by spinning partner Nathan Lyon, with his Test debut coming just under five years since he helped Sandhurst win a drought-breaking BDCA first XI premiership in March of 2018.
Sandhurst president Peter Lenaghan said the club was enormously proud of Murphy and believes his journey should serve as an inspiration to all young cricketers aspiring to play for Australia.
"I think what Todd shows is that there is a pathway possible from country cricket through to the national team," Lenaghan said.
I think what Todd shows is that there is a pathway possible from country cricket through to the national team- Peter Lenaghan
"We've seen quite a few examples of players over the past 10 or so years of players going from Bendigo to Premier Cricket and state level, but I think Todd should be a real inspiration to kids from across northern and central Victoria that if you apply yourself, work hard and take your chance when it comes that there is the ability to start at your local club and push through the pathway right to the top."
Murphy spent the 2017-18 season with Sandhurst in the BDCA - a season in which he combined 19 wickets with 284 runs.
The season culminated with Sandhurst beating Strathdale-Maristians in the grand final to end a 39-year premiership drought - a game in which Murphy took three wickets, dismissing the trio of Nick Baker, Ben DeAraugo and Ryan Haythorpe.
Murphy's captain during his premiership season at Sandhurst was former Victorian spinner Craig Howard, who has been hugely influential in his development into what is now a Test-quality off-spinner.
"I'd played senior cricket in Moama since I was 13 and I really loved that, but I'd come to a point where I really needed to do something with my cricket,'' Murphy told the Bendigo Advertiser in November of 2019 after he'd left Sandhurst and was playing Premier Cricket with St Kilda.
"At the time, the transfer to Bendigo I could do whereas I couldn't go to Melbourne because of school.
"That year with Sandhurst shaped me into the player I am now. Working with Craig Howard developed me from a part-time spinner into a proper bowler.
"It was the most important year of cricket I've had. I'm forever grateful to Sandhurst for taking me on board."
Murphy's selection in the Australian Test team comes on the back of skipper Pat Cummins saying on the eve of the first Test Murphy was "as prepared as he could be".
"He's bowling beautifully in the nets over here," Cummins said.
"He's started really well for Victoria in first-class cricket.
"If he got the nod, he's got Nathan Lyon down the other end that he can work with.
"He's ready - everyone in the squad here has had really good preparation and whoever we pick is 100 per cent ready to go."
Although Murphy only played one season at Sandhurst, the family remains involved at the club with his brother, Joel, in his third season as first XI captain.
"There's a lot of pride at the club today and we're all really excited for Todd," Lenaghan said.
"He has spoken quite a bit about how important coming to Sandhurst was for his development and his connection with Craig Howard, who was captain of the first XI at the time he was here.
"And it's fantastic the connection to the Murphy family has continued since with Joel playing here and being our first XI captain and his parents being regular visitors to the club. We have followed Todd's story really closely over the past five years and it is just magic to see it happen."
Murphy has been selected for his Test debut after playing just seven Sheffield Shield games for Victoria - the first being in April of 2021 against South Australia.
"He was still very young when he was with us, but he was really willing to listen and learn, try things and take risks," Lenaghan said.
"Those early traits Todd showed are obviously continuing. He has gone on to St Kilda and then into state pathways programs and the state team and continued to show that desire to get better, learn and listen to the people around him. Of course, it helps too that he has a lot of skill, which we were fortunate to see during his time at Sandhurst.
"It seems like each time he goes to the next level he's able to step up and meet the increased expectations."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.