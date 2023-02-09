Staff at PETstock Epsom are already gearing up and getting ready to help any fluffy and feathered friend find a home.
While it may still be over a month away, the organisation will be partnering with the Bendigo Animal Relief Centre (BARC) as part of National Pet Adoption Month.
Throughout the month of March, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) initiative, with support from event partner PetRescue, aims to help alleviate the pressure put on animal rescue organisations and the pets they house.
Something PETstock Epsom store manager Renee Conway and her team are passionate about.
"It's a really good chance for these animals people may not usually see to get out and into the spotlight," she said.
"A lot of people have never been to BARC or are up-to-date with who may be there, plus staff will be able to answer any questions potential owners may have."
On March 18 and 19, extra enclosures will be set up in-store with staff from BARC ready to assist where they can.
There will be a range of animals there to meet and get to know, from your usual dogs and cats to bunnies and guinea pigs.
"Particularly when it comes to cats, we know people are keen to pick out a young kitten, but these adoption days allow families and owners to meet adult cats too," Ms Conway said.
"It gives them more of a chance to find their forever home."
With one in five families acquiring a new dog or cat to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation is encouraging everyone to "adopt different" by considering a pet most in need, with more than 7400 animals looking for a new place to live.
Natural disasters, increasing living costs, inflation and access to housing are impacting pet ownership and leading to surrenders of pets.
Animal behaviourist Dr Kate Mornement said many rescue pets have been house pets in the past and are already toilet-trained, with basic manners so you're not starting from scratch - it's about reinforcing the existing desired behaviours and building on them.
"There are so many options when it comes to adoption," she said.
"Cats are wonderfully intelligent animals, fantastic for any size home, and can be easily trained (just like dogs) using positive reinforcement.
"I also encourage would-be rescue pet owners not to be put off by a large dog because you think it will need more exercise, as it is very much dependent on the breed, age and individual personality of the dog.
"For those concerned about being in the office and leaving their pet, a bonded pair could be the answer as they have each other for company."
You could find your perfect companion at PETstock Epsom between 10am and 2pm on March 18 and 19.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
