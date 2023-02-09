A SEASON full of hopes and dreams is underway for Bendigo City FC's talented juniors.
The club's four under-age teams hit the field for the first time last Sunday for the opening round of NPL qualification matches against Brunswick City at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.
They delivered a mixed bag of results, with all four teams ultra-competitive, fuelling plenty of optimism for the year ahead.
The shining light was the under-16s, who won 2-1, with Mishka Davison breaking a one-all deadlock with the game winner in the 89th minute.
Tipped to do good things in 2023, the under-18s squandered a 2-0 lead to share the points with Brunswick City at 2-2, conceding a pair of goals in the dying minutes.
Julian Hess got his season off to a confident start with two first-half goals.
Oliver O'Toole was the goal scorer in the under-14s 2-1 loss to Brunswick City, while the under-15s more than held their own in a 4-3 loss, after leading 3-2 at half time.
Walter Bimenyimana, Kai Thomas and Ethan Pope all hit the scoresheet.
While hoping for a better return, Bendigo City FC technical director Nathan Claridge said it was nevertheless a positive start to an exciting season.
"It's come around pretty quick, but we have retained over 80 per cent of our players and had about 50 expressions of interest from new players, which for a regional area in the NPL, is pretty impressive," he said.
"We have a full quota of squads and the club is really strong.
"With the recruiting we have done, a couple of the teams that were lacking in certain areas last year have been bolstered.
"The teams are looking pretty consistent across the board.
"I actually feel we are at a point where I can walk away saying I'm disappointed we didn't win all four games.
"You go back four or five years in the history of the club and we were never in a position to have that disappointment, so that gave me a lot of solace."
The performance of the under-14s, in particular, was the cause of plenty of excitement around the club's base at Epsom..
"It's their first experience of NPL and transitioning to a bigger pitch, but they were fantastic," Claridge said.
"And the 16s winning after struggling last year was a real positive."
Claridge believed the return of Bendigo City to the senior ranks in the Men's State League last season had helped the club turn the corner, with plenty of spin-offs for the juniors.
"I feel we have re-established the club's brand in the community in Bendigo and are still in that process, but we are taking big steps," he said.
"The senior team's return helped massively in putting the club on the map again. It gives the kids a point of motivation and a focus to stay and work hard."
A tough round of matches on their home pitch against NPL powerhouse Melbourne Victory FC awaits the juniors this Sunday.
