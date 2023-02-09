Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo City juniors impress first-up in NPL qualification round

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 9 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:51pm
2023 season leaders Finn McCloy (under-14 captain), David McCalman (under-16 vice-captain), Wilson Springate (under-15 vice-captain), Sam Jones (under-16 captain), Rocco di Maggio (under-14 vice-captain), Albie Norman (under-14 vice-captain), Kai Thomas (under-15 captain), Sam Collins (under-18 vice-captain) and Noah Rimmer (under-18 captain). Picture by Darren Howe

A SEASON full of hopes and dreams is underway for Bendigo City FC's talented juniors.

