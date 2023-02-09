Bendigo will play host this weekend to a celebrated international blues and gospel singer-songwriter as part of a tour in the region.
Walmatjarri Elder Kankawa Nagarra, Olive Knight, is also a teacher, mentor and human rights and political activist and she is set to perform alongside Smeaton-based "old-time" musician Archer.
Knight lived a traditional nomadic lifestyle in the Kimberley sandhills under the age of eight and has lived a varied life from the injustice of cattle station slavery to touring the world with the Hugh Jackman Back on Broadway show.
Her autobiography The Bauhinia Tree tracks her love of music back to her early days in mission gospel choirs which she carried into a love for country western music, blues and rock 'n' roll.
Knight was also often sought out for her unique voice and her ability to translate songs into traditional languages as a skilled translator.
She sings in Walmatjarri, Kimberly Creole and English and other languages, and as The Queen of The Bandaral Ngadu Delta she will visit Bendigo to share her life stories, songs and poetry with locals.
Knight is passionate about raising awareness of substance abuse, particularly fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) within Indigenous communities in Australia, and speaks openly about the challenges of adopting young children in her later years.
The incredible musician and advocate helped develop the Walmatjarri dictionary in the 1960s and continues to support research on understanding, preventing and treating FASD.
Knight will perform alongside Smeaton musician Archer, the two having become friends after being paired up by The Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) for a songwriting show at Nannup Folk Festival.
"We just were drawn to each other I guess through the music and maybe we're both a little bit nomadic," Archer said.
The musician, variously described as Australia's Woody Guthrie and unknown national treasure, said the concert was essentially "practical reconciliation".
"We're just two people in this big old world singing some songs but a big part of it is trying to help this country live out its potential," he said.
"We're doing pretty well but you can always improve.
"You've got to be together, and you've got to work out a way to understand each other, and then we can build a country together."
Tickets for the concert on Sunday, February 12, 4.30pm till 8.30pm at the Old Church on the Hill are $35 and available through Humanitix with free entry for those under 12.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
