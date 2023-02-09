ESSENDON COMMUNITY CAMP: Caldwell's 'next level' goal after breakout 2022 season

ESSENDON'S Jye Caldwell is striving to use his breakout 2022 AFL season as a springboard to the "next level" at the Bombers this year.
After playing 14 games across his first three injury-hampered seasons that started with the GWS Giants in 2019, former Bendigo Pioneer Caldwell last year played 20 of the Bombers' 22 games.
Caldwell's build-up to the Bombers' 2023 campaign has included off-season surgery, which has allowed the midfielder to add another string to his bow by training as a forward.
He kicked two goals in Essendon's match simulation session playing as a "non-contact" forward on Wednesday.
"I've been training more as a forward doing non-contact work. I had a little bit of shoulder surgery through the off-season that I'm nursing through," Caldwell said on Thursday.
"I'm going pretty well at the moment. I'm just getting a bit more strength into it (shoulder) before I start hitting bodies.
"I've just been playing forward with non-contact; in the midfield you get banged around a fair bit. It doesn't hurt to learn a different position, so it has been good."
Caldwell and his Essendon team-mates are spending two days in Bendigo and Castlemaine as part of the AFL's return of its community camp program, which haven't been held since 2020.
The Bombers were welcomed to the region on Thursday morning with a Welcome to Country ceremony conducted by Djarra Elder Uncle Ricky Nelson at Lang's Lookout in the Mount Alexander National Park.
"It's good to come back here and see all the supporters back in Bendigo," said Caldwell, who played his junior football at Golden Square and was also a talented basketballer, cricketer and boxer while growing up in Bendigo.
"I know there's a big Bombers' supporter base in Bendigo, so it's good to get back to see all of them."
As part of the Bombers' visit to Bendigo the club will hold an open training session at the QEO from 10am to noon on Friday, which will be followed by a "snap and sign" until 12.30pm.
"The QEO is where I do my off-season training. I spent a fair bit of time there in my juniors playing Pioneers. Hopefully, we get a good crowd down there for the session," said Caldwell, who was originally drafted by the GWS Giants with pick 11 in the 2018 National Draft.
"We had our big session yesterday in terms of game load, so Friday will be more focused on our craft with a little bit of running.
"It will be a good insight into how an AFL club looks during the pre-season and, hopefully, everyone who comes down enjoys it."
Having endured his injury battles over the first three years of his career - 2019 and 2020 at GWS and 2021 at Essendon - Caldwell's 20 games last season gives him a platform of 34 in total of build on heading into 2023.
"Last year was huge for me. I think the most games I'd played in a year was probably about 11, so to play 20 AFL games was a massive tick," Caldwell said.
"Again this year I want to build on that in terms of consistency... to do it two years in a row would be huge for me.
"I had a pretty good season last year and there's another level I can go and that's where I want to get to.
"But it doesn't come easy; you've got to work hard for it."
Following the Welcome To Country ceremony, Essendon players were busy during the afternoon visiting schools in Bendigo and Castlemaine.
Among them was Chewton Primary School where the trio of Dyson Heppell, 2022 mid-season draftee Jye Menzie and Rhett Montgomerie, who was picked up by the Bombers in last November's rookie draft, were put through a testing Q and A session by pupils.
"It has been great being able to get back amongst it and interact with the kids today," said Heppell, who has captained the Bombers since 2017.
"I remember back to when I was a kid and a couple of AFL players came to our school, it was one of the best experiences of my life.
"Hopefully, we can help to inspire them and it's always good to put a smile on their faces.
"It looks like we might have got a couple of kids who didn't follow footy or barracked for another team who have converted over and are now Dons fans, so that's always good."
Like he was three years ago when Essendon last held an open training session at the QEO in front of a big crowd, Heppell is looking forward to he and his team-mates being put through their paces on one of country Victoria's premier grounds on Friday morning.
"We'll have the whole squad out there; it sounds like the ground is in really good nick," Heppell said.
"It will be fantastic to get out there on the QEO and have a run around and, hopefully, we get plenty of people come along for a look to get amongst it.
"The pre-season is going well. The list is in a good spot with not too many injuries, and games are only just around the corner, so it's exciting."
With new coach Brad Scott at the helm, Essendon opens its 2023 season at the MCG against Hawthorn on Sunday, March 19.
