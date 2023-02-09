Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

ESSENDON COMMUNITY CAMP: Caldwell's 'next level' goal after breakout 2022 season

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Essendon's Jye Caldwell at Lang's Lookout in the Mount Alexander National Park on Thursday. Picture by Noni Hyett
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.