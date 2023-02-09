CENTRAL Victoria is celebrating the warmer days with activities and events for the whole family to join in on.
FEATURED EVENTS
KANKAWA NAGARRA WITH ARCHER
Kankawa Nagarra born in the sand and washed in the ash of the desert nomad campfire in about 1946, living a traditional nomadic life in the sandhills of the Kimberly until the age of 8.
She has lived a life in many worlds from the injustice of cattle station slavery to touring the world as a member of the Hugh Jackman Broadway show. Kankawa is an activist, elder and singer of the blues.
She sings in Walmatjarri, Bunaba, Gooniyandi, Kimberly Creole and English and other known and lost languages. Kankawa Nagarra is The Queen of The Bandaral Ngadu Delta. She is coming to share her life stories, songs and poetry with the people.
Archer will be joining Kankawa as her head bagman and apprentice singer of songs.
He will be crooning ideas from the Claypan and most recently the blue ridge mountains.
Click here for tickets.
Where: Old Church on the Hill, Russell Street, Quarry Hill.
When: Sunday, February 12, from 4pm.
FOLK FESTIVAL
Castlemaine will come together to celebrate artists with a one-day, multi-venue festival.
This event will feature performances by Big Scary, Danika, Emma Russack and Lachlan Denton, Felicity Cripps Band, Folk Bitch Trio, Hannah Blackburn, Hannah Cameron, Hannah McKittrick, Jade Imagine, Maple Glider, Mimi Gilbert and many more.
Four stages will become the platform for the day-long event, with iconic music venues sharing the live music load.
For further information and tickets, click here.
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Saturday, February 11, 2pm to 10.30pm.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUNDAY DANCE
Fundraise for the McGrath Foundation at this dance.
The McGrath Foundation's aim is to ensure that no one goes through breast cancer without the care of a breast care nurse.
Music by McNees Dance Band.
$10 entry.
Please bring a plate of supper to share.
Dress in a pink theme if you wish.
For further information, Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road.
When: Sunday, February 12, from 7.30pm.
THE RAINBOW TREE
The Rainbow Tree is musical storytelling with moving image.
Written with children from Rainbow families, it shares personal and imagined stories around the idea of family and community.
Performed by two queer super Aunties, Aunty Bear and ZaZa from Fat Fruit (Bec Matthews and Sarah Ward) with singing and live music.
The songs are brought to life through the projected images, featuring animation, illustrations and the children themselves.
Tickets $16.
For further information and tickets, click here or email: gotix@bendigo.vic.gov.au
Where: The Engine Room, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, February 11, 10.30am to 11.20am.
SUMMER IN THE PARKS - THE GRINNERS & JOHN GROSSMAN PROJECT
Join in for a relaxing Friday evening to the tunes ofThe Grinners and The John Grossman Project.
They will be playing classic hits from the 60's to today.
All events are alcohol and pet free events
This event is held as part of the Summer in the Parks program, click here for further information.
Where: Canterbury Park, Eaglehawk.
When: Friday, February 17, 6.20pm to 8.30pm.
HYMNS ALIVE
Hymns Alive will meet this coming week.
If you enjoy singing your favourite hymns then you are most welcome to join 60 - 70 others.
Guest speaker will be Neroli Davey who is a leader in Bendigo Enjoy Church.
Delicious afternoon tea.
Free bus service from home may be available - phone Allan 0408 510 882.
Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, February 16, 1.30pm.
KENNINGTON RESERVOIR PARKRUN
Take to Kennington Reservoir this weekend and challenge yourself to a free and friendly 5km community event.
You are welcome to walk, run, jog or spectate, as long as you're having fun.
Where: Kennington Reservoir.
When: Every Saturday, 8am.
PRACTICAL PHILOSOPHY
"Wisdom Within" is a 10 week course for thoughtful men and women seeking self-knowledge and understanding of the bigger questions of life.
For more information and to enrol, click here or phone 03 9818 0804.
Melbourne School of Philosophy is a not-for-profit, volunteer organisation.
Where: Toy Library, rear of Uniting Church, 8 Lyttleton Street, Castlemaine.
When: Tuesday, February 14, 2pm.
EXHIBITIONS
PYRAMID HILL ART COMPETITION AND SALES
The Pyramid Hill Art Competition and Sales will have its official opening on Friday, February 17 - where winners will also be announced.
Entry $15 includes program, supper, music and complimentary wine.
For more information, phone Anne on 0458 524 163.
Where: Pyramid Hill Memorial Hall, Kelly St, Pyramid Hill.
When: Friday, February 17 to Wednesday, February 22.
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
For further information, click here.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Costume Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
SERIOUSLY RED IN QUAMBY
Rural towns have put themselves on the map by painting their silos, but Quambatook (in the northwest of Victoria) is known for lighting up its silos to screen Australian movies.
Attendees travel from all over Australia to attend the twice yearly screenings.
This month Quambatook Silo Cinema will be screening the new Australian movie, Seriously Red, which stars Krew Boylan, Rose Byrne, Celeste Barber and is directed by Gracie Otto.
The film revolves around Red, who pursues her dream of becoming the world's greatest Dolly Parton impersonator. Her act attracts the attention of an Elvis impersonator and a booking agent and she soon gets catapulted into the top tier of copycat performers.
Gates open at 7pm and the screening will kick off around 8.30pm.
There will be food and drinks for sale onsite.
Movie goers need to BYO chairs and blankets with fancy dress optional.
Tickets are now available, $10 adults / $5 concession and can be purchased online here.
For those travelling, camping is available at the local caravan park - or accommodation can be found at nearby Wycheproof, Kerang and Boort.
For more information please contact via email quambysilocinema@outlook.com or click here.
Where: Quambatook Silo Cinema, Guthrie Street, Quambatook.
When: Saturday, February 18, gates open 7pm.
TONI CHILDS: RETROSPECTIVE TOUR
Join legendary singer songwriter, Toni Childs, for a special two-hour performance as she celebrates her life's musical works.
Toni will be performing hits and fan favourites from Union, House of Hope, the Woman's Boat and Keep the Faith.
She will also introduce her new music from albums It's All a Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.
With fans from all over the world, Toni has produced a list of international hits such as: Don't Walk Away, Stop Your Fussin', Walk and Talk Like Angels, and many, many more.
She has opened for Bob Dylan and performed duets with greats such as Al Green and Peter Gabriel.
Tickets on sale now.
VIP Meet and Greet Package $175, adult $70, concession $65, group of 10 or more, $65 each.
To purchase tickets and for further information, click here.
Where: The Capital, 50 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm.
BWC VISUAL STORYTELLING
Bendigo Writers Council are hosting a Visual Storytelling event with Chris Kennett.
Chris Kennett is a Bendigo based digital illustrator with over 20 years of experience.
Working his way from animation through to children's books, Chris has managed to work on some truly 'out of this world' projects, including the beloved Star Wars series of Little Golden Books.
His most recent projects include the hugely popular School of Monsters with Sally Rippin, the Nerd Herd series with Nathan Luff and Cross Bones with Jack Henseliet. And in his spare time somehow managed to write and illustrate his own picture book, My Mum.
Bring pens and paper and be inspired.
Cost $10. Supper included. COVID-19 conditions may apply.
Note, BWC will be hosting their monthly meeting with their AGM at 6.15 beforehand.
All positions are vacant. Welcoming new members.
Where: Bendigo Library, Activity Room 1, 259 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, February 22, 7pm to 9pm.
CHAMBER PHILHARMONIA COLOGNE
After several successful European tours, the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne (Germany) is coming back to Australia.
They will perform a combination of their well known and beloved "Four Seasons" and new pieces including Mozart, Saint-Saens and Paganini.
"Classical music around the world" - is the motto of the ensemble. The musicians love to play the same whether they are playing in a little village church, in a cathedral, in their hometown Cologne or in Sydney.
Tours regularly take the orchestra to New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Great Britain, and Ireland.
Tickets available at Bendigo Visitor Information Centre, Pall Mall or by clicking here.
Tickets can also be purchased 30 minutes prior to the concert at Sacred Heart Cathedral (cash sales only).
Where: Sacred Heart Cathedral, Bendigo.
When: Friday, February 24, 8pm.
30th BENDIGO DOLL AND TEDDY SHOW
The 30th annual Bendigo Doll and Teddy Show features judged competitions, competition exhibition, traders and crafters who specialise in producing porcelain, reborn, fantasy and other types of dolls, and bears.
There will also be dolls houses, miniatures, embroidery, quilting, patchwork and many other hobby crafts and products.
Free children's activities in the morning.
All proceeds from the show go to the Palliative Care Auxiliary. The auxiliary will be selling morning and afternoon teas and lunch on the day.
The theme for the show is 'Fun at the Fair', so come and have some fun with us on the day. It will be a great day for everyone.
Entry is $7 adults, $6 concession and students and children under 6 free.
Further information, click here.
Where: Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 4, 9.30am to 4pm.
HARCOURT APPLEFEST
Since 1991, the Harcourt Applefest has brought residents together to meet neighbours and friends, along with many visitors, to enjoy the many and varied produce that exist in the region.
Many volunteers, along with goodwill, sporting and service clubs-come together to make Applefest highly successful.
The event includes the Applefest market, live music, storytelling and other acts, two stages, roaming entertainers, the King and Queen of AppleFest, competitions, art shows, cookery competitions, apple pie eating and much more.
Where: Harcourt Valley.
When: Saturday, March 11, 9am to 4pm.
BENDIGO RECORD FAIR
The Bendigo Record Fair returns in March.
This fair is for vinyl and CD's, with thousands of records and music related merchandise available.
$5 entry from 10am.
$10 Early bird access from 9am.
Click here for further information.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Highway, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, March 12, 10am to 4pm.
ROCKIN' 50's ROCK N ROLL CLUB
Rockin' 50's Rock N Roll Club is hosting a dance featuring 'Kid' James Trio plus Phantom DJ.
Tickets $25 non refundable. Pre booking essential.
Direct debit to Bendigo Bank:
Please include your reference name.
Bring own supper and drinks.
Floodlit parking for Classic Cars display.
No lifts or jumps. All dance moves done at own risk.
Contact for further information 0438 895 380.
Where: Strathdale Community Centre Hall, Crook Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 18, doors open 7.30pm.
BEER AND CIDER FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival is back for 2023, boasting some of the best brews from all across the country.
You will have an opportunity to meet the brewers, taste beers and ciders from all over, enjoy food trucks, listen to live music and be entertained by a range of activities.
Click here for further information and ticket prices - VIP tickets coming soon.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, Ascot.
When: Saturday, March 18, 11am to 7pm.
ELMORE TRACTOR PULL
The first Australian modified tractor pull was held at the Elmore Field Days in 1976, and in 2022 the Elmore Events Centre was excited to bring the tractor pull back to where it all began.
A tractor pull is a modified tractor pulling a weighted sled along a 11m wide and 100m long dirt track.
Tractor pulling is known as one of the most powerful motorsports due to some tractors having more than one engine with some of them being over 1000hp.
This event will also include truck and car displays, and hot wheels stunt team.
See all information about this event here.
Tickets: family (2 adults, 2 x children aged 12-17 years) $70, adults $30, child 12-17 years $10, under 12 years free. For tickets, click here.
Where: Elmore Events Centre.
When: Saturday, March 18, gates open at noon.
