HEATHCOTE trainer Bob Douglas says his gun bitch Baby Jaycee is again going to need plenty of luck after drawing box eight in the Group 1 Temlee at The Meadows on Saturday night.
The $100,000-to-the-winner final marks the two-year-old bitch's second Group 1 appearance.
Painstakingly for connections, she has drawn box eight in both of them.
The daughter of Bernardo and Leprechaun Storm finished a brilliant second in her first Group 1 appearance in the National Futurity Final at Wentworth Park last month.
It has filled the astute trainer with some hope that not all is lost from her awkward draw.
"It's a horror draw, but it just keeps happening. It's not ideal in this field. It's one of the best fields I've seen in this race," Douglas said.
The combined earnings of the dogs in the race is actually $6m."
Or $6,582,295 to be precise, led by Wow She's Fast at a whopping $2,256,870 in stakes, boosted by her second straight win in the $1m-to-the-winner The Phoenix at The Meadows in December.
"It's almost like the final of a horse race, when you are talking about that sort of prize money," Douglas added.
"There's not too many times you'd see that in greyhound racing."
At $113,130 in earnings, Baby Jaycee - as her name implies - is the baby of the field and has contributed just a small fraction of the overall prizemoney tally from her 15 wins and six placings from 26 starts.
One thing Douglas is ever certain about is her rivals will know she is up and about after posting back-to-back wins back in Victoria following her return from Sydney after the National Futurity Final.
"She is going super. Her run at Ballarat in the (Lil Dickie) Oaks, you just had to see it to believe it," he said.
"She got battered from pillar to post and went back to about sixth and I had wrote her off, but she got up and dead-heated.
"This is an invite only race, so that's probably what got her into this.
"She's a crackerjack bitch and has a powerhouse run, but it's very hard to give them a a big start, especially if there's a bit of traffic in front.
"We'll have our work cut out from the eight box, but as I say, you can't win them from home.
"I know she will do her best. I'm never disappointed with her, she always gives me everything she's got. She doesn't know how not to try."
Baby Jaycee is owned by the Six Treasures Syndicate, comprising the adult children of long-time greyhound owner and trainer John Pertzel, from Golden Square.
