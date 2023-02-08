Macedon man dies in hospital following crash

Bendigo Advertiser
Police investigating after Macedon man dies following Ringwood crash

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
February 9 2023 - 7:00am
A Macedon man has died in hospital following a crash in Melbourne last week.

