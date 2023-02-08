Macedon man dies in hospital following crash

A Macedon man has died in hospital following a crash in Melbourne last week.
Police understand a car crashed into a pole on Canterbury Road, Ringwood at about 11.40pm on Friday, February 3.
The driver, a 26-year-old Macedon man, was taken to hospital where he later died on Monday, February 6.
The passenger, a 23-year-old Wallan woman, attended hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Knox Highway Patrol urge anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
