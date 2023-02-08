Training trio clash in Frenzy

THEY have racked up many hours training together, but on Friday night Brady Threlfall, Archie Reid and Nathan Stoate will be rivals in the City of Greater Bendigo-backed 5km Frenzy on the Flora Hill track.
Although he is the eldest in the field at 35, Threlfall's racing smarts will play a key factor in the 12-and-a-half lap showdown at the Retreat Road complex.
A field of 12 will line up in the third edition of the elite men's race to cap the Bendigo Harriers-run event.
It's the Harriers' duo of Threlfall and Stoate up against South Bendigo's Reid, and the Bendigo University pair of Glenn McMillan and Jayden Padgham.
All five teamed up for Athletics Bendigo Region in last winter's cross-country series.
Based in Echuca, but a long-time member of Bendigo Harriers, Threlfall has starred at many distances.
In 2022, he marked his return to Stawell's Central Park by winning the Herb Hedemann Invitational 1600m.
After starting from the 130m mark, Threlfall charged to victory in 4:02 to claim the classic for a second time.
He won the open 5000m at last year's St Anne's Winery-sponsored Victoria Country field and track titles in Bendigo.
He later starred on the cross-country circuit, ran the half-marathon on the Gold Coast in July, and then headed to Spain to contest the Valencia Marathon in December.
Away from the running scene, Threlfall and wife Carley have two children, Hudson and Olivia.
Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan will be special guest at Friday's opening ceremony at 5.30pm before the first of four heats in the Mulqueen Finance-backed mixed 5000m is run at 6.15pm.
