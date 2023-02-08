Bendigo Advertiser
Training trio clash in Frenzy

By Nathan Dole
Updated February 9 2023 - 7:49am, first published 7:45am
Brady Threlfall, Nathan Stoate and Archie Reid, pictured racing for Bendigo in a XCR round at Cruden Farm, will go head-to-head in Friday night's 5km Frenzy Picture by Jazz Deol

THEY have racked up many hours training together, but on Friday night Brady Threlfall, Archie Reid and Nathan Stoate will be rivals in the City of Greater Bendigo-backed 5km Frenzy on the Flora Hill track.

