There's a long way to go to reach gender equity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers, according to Discover Centre of Science and Technology manager Alissa Van Soest.
This Friday is International Day of Women and Girls in Science, a day to celebrate achievements and reduce the gender gap in STEM fields.
According to the Australian Department of Industry, Science and Resources, in 2022 women made up just 36 per cent of enrolments in university STEM courses, and just 16 per cent of enrolments in vocational STEM courses.
Twenty-three per cent of senior management and eight per cent of CEOs in STEM industries were women.
And worryingly for Ms Van Soest, girls' confidence in STEM subjects was generally lower than boys and fell as they got older.
This year is Discovery's sixth running the Girls in STEM program, which brings 30 grade 6 students together from primary schools in Bendigo, Heathcote, and Tooborac to meet other girls passionate about STEM, and learn about different career pathways.
The program is based around three principles; networking, role models and education.
Ms Van Soest said girls could only be what they could see, and sometimes it was as easy as putting likeminded students in the same room.
At the end of the program, girls went back to their schools and shared what they learnt with other classmates.
"STEM teaches you problem solving skills," Ms Van Soest said.
"Things like how to tackle climate, how do we get people into space, how do we help with the energy crisis and how do we help prevent natural disasters, you don't use just one subject to solve that.
"You use a skillset, creative and critical thinking skills, and that's what these girls learn."
Ms Van Soest said often girls were unaware of the variety of career paths studying STEM can lead to.
Just engineering can be broken into many different types, she said, such as hydro-engineering, mining and civil engineering.
In science, career pathways could include working on vaccines, conservation or climate change.
STEM career options were vast, and growing, Ms Van Soest said.
"So many of the jobs that they're going to be doing haven't even been designed yet, the jobs that we don't even know exist," she said.
"It's really fascinating how the world of jobs and the skills that they're going to need are constantly evolving.
"The skills shortage is huge, so many businesses are facing skills shortages, and knowing that there's more people out there who are developing the skill sets that are required to fill these shortages is surely only a good thing."
