Please note due to COVID-19 concerns, some shelters have implemented new rules to help minimise health risks.
BARC is operated by the City of Greater Bendigo. Its mission is to provide a safe and caring temporary home for lost or surrendered pets and its vision is to help create a community of responsible pet owners.
BARC's aim is to match people with the perfect pet. To do this, it holds a one-on-one meet and greet with the person and the animal they would like to adopt, so it's important to make an appointment.
It encourages responsible pet ownership and all adopted cats and dogs are desexed, vaccinated, and micro-chipped prior to heading into their new homes.
The Campaspe Animal Shelter is operated by the Campaspe Shire Council. They aim to rehome as many animals as possible, ensuring all healthy animals with suitable temperaments are made available for adoption.
Taking on a pet is a long-term commitment and before adopting, it is essential to research what type of animal would best suit your home and lifestyle.
All animals waiting for a new home can be found on the shelter website, or by visiting the shelter in person. All animals available for adoption are ready to go home straight away.
For full details on its adoption process, please head to the Campaspe Animal Shelter website here.
Location: 530 McKenzie Road, Echuca, (part of the Echuca and District Livestock Exchange site).
Opening hours
**Access by appointment only**
- Adoptions
- All other services such as, surrenders, stray animals, reclaims and microchipping
Please call the Animal Shelter team 5480 3005 to make an appointment for any of our services prior to coming out.
Closed weekend public holidays, Good Friday and Christmas Day.
Phone 5461 0610 or click here for further information.
Volunteers at Chally Animal Rescue come from a range of backgrounds - but they all have one thing in common - and they are all passionate about helping the forgotten animals in society.
On a daily basis, volunteers will look after the foster animals and help them get adopted into loving, forever homes.
But more than this, volunteers are passionate about long-term solutions and community education; their dream is one day Chally Animal Rescue is no longer needed.
Note: Dog adoption meets will be on lead in an outdoor area only.
Cat adoptions will be pick-up only, no meet and greets are available.
Prior to pick-up, video of the cats personality and temperament in foster care homes can be provided upon request
One person from the adopting family may attend adoption meet or pick-up only.
Social distancing rules between adopter and Chally member will apply.
Payment by card only - no cash.
Hands are to be washed and disposable will be provided for completing required online documentation for adoptions.
Learn more at facebook.com/challyanimalrescue, email theteam@challyanimalrescue.org.au or call 0448 327 128.
Mt Alexander Animal Welfare Inc (MAAW) is a not-for-profit animal welfare organisation providing council pound services and quality care to surrendered and homeless animals in the Mt Alexander Shire.
MAAW has broad networks with reputable rehoming programs to help find suitable lifelong homes for animals in their care.
Adoptions are by appointment only by visiting our website or calling the shelter direct on 5472 5277.
