Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo brothers cherish the chance to represent Australia at handball Oceania championships

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twin brothers Macaulay and Riley Senior have big plans to grow their Bendigo-based handball club while also aspiring to represent Australia at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A lot happens very quickly in the world of sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.