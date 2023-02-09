Bendigo brothers cherish the chance to represent Australia at handball Oceania championships

A lot happens very quickly in the world of sport.
Back in 2019 twin brothers Riley and Macaulay Senior caught a glimpse of the Handball World Championships on television.
Neither had played the sport before, but the fast-paced action of handball certainly had a lasting impact on the brothers.
Both were seasoned on the court as tennis players, but after being wowed by handball they wanted to give it a shot.
After having no luck in finding a club to join, they took matters into their own hands and decided to create their own - the Maiden Gully Handball Club which had its first training session last week.
But let's back it up for a second.
Sport news:
In the time between the brothers first trying the sport and the inception of their own club, they both achieved something that athletes across the country dream about - representing Australia donned in the green and gold.
The pair travelled across the Pacific late last year to the Cook Islands to represent Australia at the IHF Trophy Oceania Championships.
They were initially selected as development players, but much to their surprise they would be part of all the action.
"Two days before I was moved up to the under-20 team as they needed someone to play on the right wing," Macaulay said
"It's a position that's best played by left-handers.
"Being a left-hander it was perfect for me."
Much to the joy of the Senior brothers, they transitioned from being development players to key members of the team trying to win the championship.
The under-20 squad went on to secure a big triumph while on the Cook Islands.
Coached by Eoin Murray, the team won all four of its matches which qualified them to represent Oceania at the Junior World Championships in addition to a spot to compete for the IHF Intercontinental Trophy.
Meanwhile the under-18 squad which Riley was a member of, put up a hard-fought effort and finished fourth on the final standings.
Championship glory aside, both brothers were honoured to wear the green and gold.
While Riley admitted there were a few first-game nerves, however, the moment the matches were underway he wanted nothing more than to be on court playing for his country.
"It was an insane experience, " Riley said.
"Wearing the Australian colours and singing our national anthem with arms locked before games is a moment we'll never forget.
"We also learned plenty about the tactics of the sport and the unity of being a part of a team."
Still buzzing from the experience, the brothers are determined to build a handball community of their own back in their hometown.
Spearheaded by Macaulay, the Maiden Gully Handball Club held its first training session last week and has plans to grow - with the overall aim of developing players for the future.
"It's been a fun process in setting it all up which I've received great support from clubs down in Melbourne when it comes to getting equipment," he said.
"Overall the community has been so kind in helping us get it off the ground."
Looking to the future, the brothers have a clear goal - to represent Australia on home soil at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
If you would like to learn about handball please get into contact with the club at https://www.facebook.com/maidengullyhandball.
Also you can contact Macaulay directly at macaulaysenior@activ8.net.au or 0421 151 961.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.