Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Harness racing teams up against ovarian and gynaecological cancers

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 8 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reinswoman Shannon O'Sullivan and trainer Kate Hargreaves hope to add a win or two to this year's Team Teal campaign tally at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Thursday night. Picture by Noni Hyett

NOTHING beats the winning feeling, but as Bendigo region trainer Kate Hargreaves and reinswoman Shannon O'Sullivan can vouch for, it can be that little bit more special at this time of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.