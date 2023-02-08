NOTHING beats the winning feeling, but as Bendigo region trainer Kate Hargreaves and reinswoman Shannon O'Sullivan can vouch for, it can be that little bit more special at this time of the year.
Each year in February and early March, the harness racing industry in Australia and New Zealand battens down to raise funds and awareness for women with ovarian and gynaecological cancers.
For each winner driven by a female driver, the sport's state governing bodies and their wagering partners donate funds to the Team Teal campaign, while individual clubs do their bit by hosting events.
On Thursday night, it will be the turn of the Bendigo Harness Racing Club and its neighbour, the Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association, to shed some light on a great cause with a dual-code meeting.
Hargreaves and O'Sullivan say the ovarian cancer message is one close to the hearts of all female harness racing participants.
"It's a great cause and I'm glad we can all be a part of it," Hargreaves said.
"I wish there was something a bit more trainers could do; maybe send our drivers around in teal colours, but they do have the teal pants.
"I'm lucky I use a lot of female drivers, so putting Shannon on, hopefully we can get a win on Thursday night."
Hargreaves, who drives only sparingly, but was fortunate to drive the one teal winner of her own a few seasons ago, will have three runners in total at Lord's Raceway, including two in with a chance of adding to the Team Teal tally.
They are Wipe The Canvas and Wonga Lake. She rates both as winning chances.
"Wonga Lake went 1:56 over the middle trip last time and just got beat and Wipe The Canvas ... she doesn't seem to like to win, but she did last start," she said.
"She's drawn (barrier) one and if she can find herself behind the leader in the running again, you never know.
"They've all had wins recently, including Boak (who will be driven by O'Sullivan's younger brother Sean), and they've got good draws.
"Hopefully they can make the most of it."
O'Sullivan, who drove a pair of Hargreaves' horses into placings at Swan Hill on Tuesday night, said she felt herself pushing that extra bit harder at Team Teal time.
"The girls are always out there to win, but even more so in the month of February and early March, especially with this cause in mind," she said.
"Ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest diseases for women and definitely one you don't know about sometimes, which is why it's called the silent killer.
"We want to do as much as we can and hopefully raise as much money as we can, not just among ourselves, but for the community around us and the people affected by it."
O'Sullivan, who hails from Heathcote, is aiming to better her best ever haul of five wins in the Team Teal period, achieved in both 2020 and 2021, and already has one win to her credit after steering The Stylist to victory for South Australian trainer Michael Glynn at Horsham on the opening day of the campaign on February 1
"I have a few good chances left this week and a few going into next week, so fingers crossed I can get one or two on the board and keep it rolling," she said.
The 23-year-old rated Wonga Lake in the NR 55 to 66 mares race as perhaps the pick of her two chances for Hargreaves.
"She only just got beat at her last start in a really good mile rate," she said.
"Both her and Wipe The Canvas have got really good draws, but I think she's one who can get on the board.
"All of Kate's horses are flying at the moment, so at the least, they are all very good place chances."
The Team Teal campaign runs nationally from February 1 to March 15.
