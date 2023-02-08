ESSENDON'S ball-winning midfielder Jye Caldwell graced the Queen Elizabeth Oval on many occasions throughout his stellar junior career and with the former NAB, now Coates Talent League's Bendigo Pioneers.
But he can't help feeling that his first appearance at the mecca of Bendigo football in the Bombers' black and red this Friday will be something pretty special.
The industrious 22-year-old is headed home for a few days of work as the Bombers invade Bendigo for their AFL community camp.
It will include a succession of school visits and community clinics across two days, including at Castlemaine on Thursday, with the centrepiece an open training session on the hallowed QEO turf on Friday from 9am to noon.
Caldwell said the mood ahead of the community camp, which had mirrored the Bombers' pre-season in general, was nothing but positive.
"Everyone is on the same page and clear on what the target is," he said.
"Especially our new game plan seems to have taken the right step.
"Everyone is positive. Training has been at a high level and everyone is just trying to get better each day."
Following a disappointing 7-15 campaign last season and 15th placing, Essendon has turned to former North Melbourne coach and two-time Brisbane premiership player Brad Scott to lead its charge back up the ladder.
As evidenced most recently by the likes of Melbourne, which rose from ninth in 2020 to premiers in 2021, and Collingwood, which engineered a 17th to fourth run in 2022, a quick rebound in AFL is becoming increasingly more prevalent.
Caldwell insists the Bombers are capable of making a similar transition.
"We have just tweaked a few things ... looked at a lot of vision from last year and seen what we can do better and what we can keep the same," he said.
"The first thing is being confident and having the belief you can do it. If you don't have that, you don't really get far.
