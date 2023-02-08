A La Trobe University researcher has secured seed funding to lead a project to improve the lives of people with aphasia, a challenging condition impacting one in three stroke survivors.
Dr John Pierce received a grant for $79,952 from Stroke Foundation, which will be used to support the project titled 'M-MAT Tele: Maximising aphasia recovery through a group telehealth intervention'.
It comes after the collaboration of Bendigo Health and a number of other professionals complete research in the initiative's lead-up.
Dr Pierce said aphasia was a common and chronic disability which affects the ability to talk.
"Aphasia after stroke can have profound, long-lasting impacts. An early dose of high-quality therapy such as M-MAT Tele may improve the long-term recovery of people with aphasia," he said.
"Tele-rehabilitation provides this option for people living in areas with poor access to services or who have difficulty with travel.
"M-MAT Tele is group-based and is more efficient and engaging than many traditional one-to-one treatments.
"We believe the social interaction involved in M-MAT Tele may also build confidence by providing communication practice."
M-MAT Tele will be trialled with people between three and six months post stroke. Dr Pierce said this is an important period in stroke recovery.
"This project has been specifically designed for group therapy, allowing multiple people with aphasia to participate in therapy sessions together," Dr Pierce said.
"The investigator team and I are incredibly grateful to the donors for the funding received for this project and we are excited to see the impact of M-MAT Tele in Australian stroke care."
Stroke Foundation Research Advisory Committee chair Professor Coralie English said she was looking forward to seeing the outcomes of the important work.
"This is a very deserving project, and to see it delivered via telehealth means those survivors of stroke living in rural and regional areas won't miss out," Dr English said.
The Stroke Foundation's Research Grant program has awarded more than $6 million to more than 200 researchers since 2008.
For more information regarding stroke research, visit the website at strokefoundation.org.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
