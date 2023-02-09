Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Community Health Services welcomes funding for refugee cancer care project

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BCHS Cultural team members Kaye Graves, Boo Htoo and Abbie Lockwood. Picture supplied

A new program developed by local health services aims to ensure Karen and Afghan refugees don't miss out on vital cancer screening, treatment and care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.