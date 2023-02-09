A new program developed by local health services aims to ensure Karen and Afghan refugees don't miss out on vital cancer screening, treatment and care.
Bendigo Community Health Services (BCHS) has welcomed state government funding for its 'Cancer service supports for refugee patients in Bendigo' project.
The two-year project will deliver a series of interventions aimed at addressing barriers and enablers to optimal cancer prevention, screening, and care, including at the Bendigo Cancer Centre.
BCHS Refugee and Cultural Diversity senior leader Kaye Graves said Bendigo was a destination of choice for a growing number of Karen and Afghan humanitarian refugees and BCHS had been welcoming them for the past 12 years.
"We are the very first agency to welcome people from the plane, and they trust us," she said.
"They know who we are from day one and we know how to engage with them on all sorts of issues."
The program will enable the service to address a gaping hole it has identified in cancer care.
"The cultural diversity and settlement staff have walked beside refugee families in Bendigo who have lost loved ones to cancers, so we all feel deeply affected and know that we want to provide a better service for our communities," Ms Graves said.
The latest data shows cancer diagnosis rates fell during 2021, however this was likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions - 36,974 Victorians were diagnosed with cancer in 2021.
There is estimated to be 4000 Karen and 300 Afghan people living in Bendigo and surrounds, and organisers say this project will help make care more accessible.
"We know both Afghan and Karen refugees have had a pre-settlement experience of civil war, torture and trauma," Ms Graves said.
"They have not had access to health services in the past and they have poor health literacy, however they bring great strength and a will to thrive in their new country."
She said language barriers, limited digital literacy and limited knowledge of cancer symptoms meant refugees were underserved in the cancer care pathway.
The program has begun with the hiring of bilingual male and female staff with lived refugee experience.
It will involve consultation with Loddon Mallee Integrated Cancer Services (LMICS) and Bendigo Cancer Centre to produce culturally safe and authentic cancer resources.
"We are really excited to be involved the project, which will support refugees to build knowledge and understanding of cancer services," LMICS project manager Simon Baker said.
"The project will build awareness around cultural safety and inclusion among clinicians through training and education sessions, and will also improve patient information resources within the Bendigo Cancer Centre."
The two-year project has been funded through the state government's Victorian Cancer Plan.
"This project is a great example of how the community can come together to ensure equitable access to care for all, which means better health outcomes for everyone," Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan said.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
