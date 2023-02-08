Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Braves stars back on roster for NBL1 South season

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 8 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braves stars back on roster for NBL1 South season

Bendigo Braves are putting together strong squads for the fast-approaching 2023 NBL1 South season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.