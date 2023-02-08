Braves stars back on roster for NBL1 South season

Bendigo Braves are putting together strong squads for the fast-approaching 2023 NBL1 South season.
One of the latest signings is Bendigo's own Madi Sexton who has been a Braves staple across several competitions since her junior years with the club.
Sexton will look to keep advancing her skills on the court this season on the back of helping the Braves women secure last year's South minor premiership and eventually finish the season as runners-up to the Ringwood Hawks.
Another star who is back to the Braves is Megan McKay who last year averaged 20.92 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.25 assists per game.
McKay, in addition to Cassidy McLean will bring even more professional experience to the court this year as they're just about to enter the final stages of the WNBL season with the Bendigo Spirit.
Meanwhile the Braves men are also assembling a strong squad for this year's push for the championship.
Recruits include Isaac Turner who comes to the Braves with experience from both Kilsyth Cobras and Geelong Supercats.
Luke Rosendale will look to cement himself as a Braves starter this season after an impressive performance last year which saw him average 14.2 points per game.
Last year the men bowed out of the playoffs after going down to the Cobras in an overtime thriller.
Braves start the season season with a home game on Saturday April 1 against the Frankston Blues at Red Energy Arena.
