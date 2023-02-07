A-grade pennant tennis leaders flex their muscles

LADDER leaders Strathdale Park and Spring Gully maintained their dominance of the Bendigo Tennis Association's Fosterville Gold senior pennant A-grade competition with big wins on Saturday.
While in the closest game of the round, Bendigo Tennis Club Raiders overcame sixth-placed South Bendigo Stumble Guys.
BTC Raiders (68 games, 7 sets) def South Bendigo Stumble Guys (62 games, 4 sets).
A close contest with the BTC Raiders winning by six games over a young South Bendigo team, to see the Raiders further consolidate their position in fourth and keep the pressure on the top three.
BTC Raiders' Brad Heyme and Clinton Shelley went unbeaten for the day, winning their singles match and two doubles matches.
Spring Gully (82 games, 8 sets) def South Bendigo 8-Ball Pool (37 games, 3 sets).
Spring Gully was too strong and experienced across the board for the younger South Bendigo 8-Ball Pool team.
The shining light in the loss for South Bendigo was Aidan Fitzgerald, as he went unbeaten in his singles match and doubles matches.
Strathdale Park (88 games, 11 sets) def Ironbark (21 games, no sets).
Strathdale Park, led by impressive tennis from Jordan Hicks, Brett Marchant and Jayd Davis, showed why it is currently top of the ladder with a whitewash of Ironbark, which fell to the bottom of the ladder.
Danielle Bowles came closest to winning a set for Ironbark, but fell short in a tie-break in her singles match against Bradley Slingo.
Ladder (wins-losses-draws and points in brackets)
1. Strathdale Park 7-2-1 (107.5)
2. Spring Gully 7-3 (103)
3. Castlemaine A 5-3-1 (88.5)
4. BTC Raiders 4-4-1 (86.5)
5. SB 8-Ball Pool 2-6-1 (62.5)
6. SB Stumble Guys 2-7-1 (57.5)
7. Ironbark 3-5-1 (55.5)
B-grade results:
BTC Heat (55 games, 6 sets) defeated SB Golf Clash (24 games, 1 set);
Strathdale Suns (54 games, 5 sets) defeated Strathdale Stars (29 games, 2 sets);
BTC Hitmen (29 games, 1 set) defeated by BTC Deucebags (55 games, 6 sets).
Ladder:
1. BTC Heat 8-1 (89)
2. BTC Deucebags 7-1-1 (84.5)
3. BTC Hitmen 6-1-1 (73.5)
4. Strathdale Suns 4-4-1 (55.5)
5. Castlemaine B 1-7-1 (35.5)
6. Strathdale Stars 1-6-1 (30.5)
7. SB Golf Clash 0-7-1 (27.5)
C-grade results:
South Bendigo (22 games, 0 sets) lost to BTC Greatest Hits (56 games, 7 sets);
Strathdale Park (7 games, 0 sets) lost to BTC New Team (56 games, 7 sets);
Spring Gully (49 games 4 sets) defeated Strathdale Park Stingers (42 games 4 sets).
Ladder:
1. Spring Gully 7-2-1 (78.5)
2. BTC Greatest Hits 6-3-1 (65.5)
3 BTC New Team 4-4-1 (53.5)
4. Strathdale Park Stingers 4-1-1 (47.5)
5. South Bendigo 1-4-1 (18.5)
6. Strathdale Park 0-8-1 (17.5)
