Classic draws a Frenzy of entries

MORE than 90 athletes have entered this Friday night's 5km Frenzy at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex in Flora Hill.
It's the third running of the Bendigo Harriers-organised classic at the Retreat Road venue.
A new champion will be crowned as Bendigo University's Andy Buchanan, winner in 2021 and '22 continues his build-up to racing the 10km on the slopes at Bathurst on February 18 at the World Cross-Country Championships.
In last year's 5km Frenzy, Buchanan broke the track open record as he charged to victory in 14:10.12 and clubmate Ned Buckell set an under-20 track record of 14:42.10.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bendigo East, Jacinta Allan will be at the opening ceremony for the 5km Frenzy at 5.30pm.
Bendigo Harriers' president and long-time Athletics Bendigo identity, Neil Macdonald is rapt with the response for this year's races.
"The Harriers started the 5km Frenzy to promote and showcase athletics in the area, and promote the facilities we have in Bendigo.
"This year we will pay prizemoney for first, second and third in all divisions, along with random spot prizes throughout the night," Macdonald said.
The City of Greater Bendigo-sponsored showdown on Friday starts at 9pm.
A field of 12 in the main event includes Bendigo Harriers' Jamie Cook, Nathan Stoate and Brady Threlfall; University's Glenn McMillan and Jayden Padgham; and South Bendigo's Archie Reid.
The classic has also drawn competitors from Ballarat Harriers, Eureka, and Old Scotch.
Heats of the mixed 5000m, sponsored by Mulqueen Finance, will be run at 6.15pm, 7.30pm, 8pm and 8.30pm.
As host club, Bendigo Harriers will have plenty of runners on track.
The fourth of the support 5000m races includes Harriers' Jackson Eadon up against the likes of Josh and Liam Christensen, Luke and Ryan Crameri, and Melbourne University's Chui Ling Goh.
Harriers will also be represented across the night by Anne Buckley, Leila-Jean Fleming-Marsh, Leon Gilbert, Nick McDermott, Ben and Ruth Sandeman, and Alice Wilkinson.
The Frenzy has drawn athletes from as far afield as Diamond Valley, Eaglehawk, Shepparton, St Stephens, Yarra Ranges,
The Steigen-backed 1000m for under-15s is on at 7pm and will be followed by the PainAway-backed under-11s race at 7.15pm.
It's free entry for spectators and there will be four food trucks, along with a bar operating on the night.
A highlight of the event is specators being on the track from lane four and able to cheer the athletes as they race through the chute.
"Bendigo Toyota has donated a hamper to raffle," said Macdonald.
"A pair of jumping shoes worn by three-time Olympic triple jumper Henry Frame will also be up for grabs in a raffle."
A big year for Bendigo Harriers includes the Bendigo Bank-backed Dragon Mile at Easter.
The Dragon Mile was first run in 1987.
